Vivera Named COVID-19 Testing Partner for the 2021 Indigenous Bowl

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera is proud to announce that it is the COVID-19 testing partner for 7G Foundation's 2021 Indigenous Bowl sponsored by the National Football League (NFL) and Minnesota Vikings. The Company will test the all-star athletes competing in this year's football game.

As COVID-19 continues to be a concern, testing remains an essential tool for keeping athletes and their fans healthy. All athletes competing in the 2021 Indigenous Bowl must be tested prior to participating in the Bowl. Testing will be performed by Vivera's co-owned laboratory, Pala Diagnostics, utilizing Vivera's proprietary software, LabPort.

"Vivera is proud to support tribal communities in their COVID-19 testing efforts," said R.J. Demman, Vivera's Chief Operations Officer. "We are very proud of the student-athletes who are participating in this year's Indigenous Bowl, given everything the tribal communities have been through in the last year."

The Indigenous Bowl is an annual event organized by the 7G Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting and inspiring Native American youth through education, athletics, culture, and real-world support. While this is the 7G Foundation's fourth Indigenous Bowl, this is the first time the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings are supporting the event. These partnerships will not only ensure greater publicity for Indigenous players hoping to be recruited by colleges and universities, but they will also give players greater access to resources, translating to more opportunities.

"Working with Vivera has been a wonderful experience so far," said 7G Foundation Board Member Michael Stopp. "Their testing services will help to ensure our players and their loved ones remain safe while participating in the big game."

Vivera has been supporting student-athletes across the country through no-cost COVID-19 testing for much of the pandemic. The Company is honored to continue its initiative by testing at an event that gives Native American athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The 2021 Indigenous Bowl will be hosted by the Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 10:00 am at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, and will be live-streamed on the Indigenous Bowl Facebook page. The game will be open to the public at no charge.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, an electronic, dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

