Why A Successful Omaha Wealth Management Firm Rebranded to Avior Wealth Management After 10 Years of Service

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1, 2021, The Wealth Management Firm Formerly Known as Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC Changed Its Name

Britt Campbell, Director of Avior Wealth Management

We're now bigger than any one person and we stand for something that goes far beyond what any of our names can capture.

How It Started

Ten years ago, Kent Nelson, Dutch Van Denburg, and Britt Campbell opened their wealth management firm in Omaha, NE with the intention of deeply understanding their clients and making an impact in their lives. They put their names on the door so clients would know exactly where the buck stopped.

How It's Going

Over the last decade, they have built a team of over 50 people committed to serving with the level of integrity, excellence, and care that they stand for. Team members now serve wonderful clients across the country from the following locations:

Omaha, NE (headquarters)

San Antonio, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Minnetonka, MN

Franklin, TN

And they've only just begun.

According to Managing Director, Britt Campbell, "We are now bigger than any one person (or 3 persons) and truthfully, we have always stood for something that goes far beyond what any of our names can capture."

Why Avior?

The time had come to brand their company with a name that represents their team as a whole and what they believe in when it comes to serving clients.

Over the years, they have strived to get to know their clients and what is truly important to them so they can intentionally guide them throughout all phases of their lives. As they took a deeper look at what it really means when they get to know their clients, they realized it comes down to one idea: purpose.

What is the true purpose of their wealth? What meaningful purpose does it serve in their life?

Avior is one of the 58 navigational stars. Once clients identify their Avior – the purpose behind their wealth – the Avior Wealth Management team works with them to build a financial plan that helps them navigate every phase of their life, always keeping clients aligned with their true purpose.

This is the type of financial planning that fully represents their firm. While helping clients plan with intention is what they do, helping clients live their most purposeful life is who they are. And now, their name helps to tell this story.

They are grateful for their clients' trust and their team looks forward to guiding members of their community and their families for years to come as Avior Wealth Management.

About Avior Wealth Management, LLC:

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With office currently located in five states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to risk, including loss of principal invested.

