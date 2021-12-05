CGTN:CMG President Shen Haixiong: China's whole-process democracy brings happiness

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A country's democratic system is deeply rooted in its history, culture and tradition, therefore, there is no "one-size-fits-all" democracy model.

Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), made the remarks at the International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values on Saturday.

Shen said China's whole-process people's democracy gives the Chinese people a sense of happiness and fulfillment.

It has helped 1.4 billion people get rid of absolute poverty and brought the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Shen added.

A country's democracy should only be judged by its people, Shen said, adding that real democracy should be used to improve people's well-being and remain people-centered.

Meanwhile, he criticized the U.S. for imposing its version of democracy on other countries regardless of their cultural and historical differences.

It brought economic disruptions and humanitarian disasters to local populations and damaged world peace and stability, Shen said.

The U.S. Capitol riot in early January, Washington's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan and the country's record-high death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed that American democracy is getting seriously sick, Shen said.

Noting that CGTN coverage on Afghanistan has shown the world the real situation in the country, Shen pledged that CMG will continue to shoulder its responsibility as a major international media outlet to spread the truth and share democratic stories in China.

We believe in the power of justice, and we'll be committed to spreading objective and fair democratic awareness, Shen said.

He vowed to work actively to push forward the construction of a healthy global public opinion environment and continue to enhance exchanges between different civilizations to contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

CMG President Shen Haixiong: China's whole-process democracy brings happiness

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CGTN