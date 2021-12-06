ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2021

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for November 2021 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 7.2% above the levels reported in November 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.2% in Mexico and 6.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.8% Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while domestic traffic growth more than offset passenger lower international traffic in Puerto Rico during the period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2021, from November 1 through November 30, 2020 and November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



November % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019



2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Mexico

2,785,277 1,663,706 2,929,728 76.1 5.2

31,047,972 14,578,204 25,866,853 77.4 (16.7) Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,049,829 1,443,172 37.5 2.3

15,196,225 8,106,147 13,517,014 66.8 (11.1) International Traffic 1,373,995 613,877 1,486,556 142.2 8.2

15,851,747 6,472,057 12,349,839 90.8 (22.1) San Juan, Puerto Rico 779,725 440,548 833,268 89.1 6.9

8,510,537 4,331,949 8,762,283 102.3 3.0 Domestic Traffic 700,055 421,750 772,164 83.1 10.3

7,610,322 4,062,130 8,283,897 103.9 8.9 International Traffic 79,670 18,798 61,104 225.1 (23.3)

900,215 269,819 478,386 77.3 (46.9) Colombia 1,036,353 455,473 1,169,245 156.7 12.8

10,880,944 3,610,666 9,227,477 155.6 (15.2) Domestic Traffic 890,063 396,621 997,056 151.4 12.0

9,234,603 3,100,899 7,878,717 154.1 (14.7) International Traffic 146,290 58,852 172,189 192.6 17.7

1,646,341 509,767 1,348,760 164.6 (18.1) Total Traffic 4,601,355 2,559,727 4,932,241 92.7 7.2

50,439,453 22,520,819 43,856,613 94.7 (13.1) Domestic Traffic 3,001,400 1,868,200 3,212,392 72.0 7.0

32,041,150 15,269,176 29,679,628 94.4 (7.4) International Traffic 1,599,955 691,527 1,719,849 148.7 7.5

18,398,303 7,251,643 14,176,985 95.5 (22.9)

Mexico Passenger Traffic

November % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 1,411,282 1,049,829 1,443,172 37.5 2.3

15,196,225 8,106,147 13,517,014 66.8 (11.1) CUN Cancun 747,872 663,094 829,239 25.1 10.9

8,210,113 4,754,951 8,210,706 72.7 0.0 CZM Cozumel 13,014 9,532 16,888 77.2 29.8

171,901 60,870 155,750 155.9 (9.4) HUX Huatulco 54,347 38,950 72,987 87.4 34.3

687,270 283,454 577,008 103.6 (16.0) MID Merida 228,865 118,579 204,157 72.2 (10.8)

2,333,286 1,075,925 1,659,990 54.3 (28.9) MTT Minatitlan 10,794 7,499 7,703 2.7 (28.6)

128,282 58,711 83,720 42.6 (34.7) OAX Oaxaca 106,675 52,868 81,234 53.7 (23.8)

943,203 469,698 701,196 49.3 (25.7) TAP Tapachula 33,995 29,309 39,828 35.9 17.2

333,974 240,568 365,430 51.9 9.4 VER Veracruz 117,949 69,368 99,717 43.8 (15.5)

1,278,965 612,734 916,808 49.6 (28.3) VSA Villahermosa 97,771 60,630 91,419 50.8 (6.5)

1,109,231 549,236 846,406 54.1 (23.7) International Traffic 1,373,995 613,877 1,486,556 142.2 8.2

15,851,747 6,472,057 12,349,839 90.8 (22.1) CUN Cancun 1,293,394 583,443 1,399,489 139.9 8.2

14,976,125 6,035,540 11,603,123 92.2 (22.5) CZM Cozumel 22,817 14,637 33,960 132.0 48.8

324,159 179,697 315,292 75.5 (2.7) HUX Huatulco 13,839 816 6,458 691.4 (53.3)

123,441 79,542 26,879 (66.2) (78.2) MID Merida 20,688 4,665 17,439 273.8 (15.7)

192,481 73,893 170,518 130.8 (11.4) MTT Minatitlan 502 446 411 (7.8) (18.1)

6,930 3,152 5,334 69.2 (23.0) OAX Oaxaca 15,131 5,939 16,782 182.6 10.9

134,417 56,611 111,022 96.1 (17.4) TAP Tapachula 875 324 1,197 269.4 36.8

11,807 6,334 13,856 118.8 17.4 VER Veracruz 4,978 2,506 6,572 162.3 32.0

62,705 22,396 72,363 223.1 15.4 VSA Villahermosa 1,771 1,101 4,248 285.8 139.9

19,682 14,892 31,452 111.2 59.8 Traffic Total Mexico 2,785,277 1,663,706 2,929,728 76.1 5.2

31,047,972 14,578,204 25,866,853 77.4 (16.7) CUN Cancun 2,041,266 1,246,537 2,228,728 78.8 9.2

23,186,238 10,790,491 19,813,829 83.6 (14.5) CZM Cozumel 35,831 24,169 50,848 110.4 41.9

496,060 240,567 471,042 95.8 (5.0) HUX Huatulco 68,186 39,766 79,445 99.8 16.5

810,711 362,996 603,887 66.4 (25.5) MID Merida 249,553 123,244 221,596 79.8 (11.2)

2,525,767 1,149,818 1,830,508 59.2 (27.5) MTT Minatitlan 11,296 7,945 8,114 2.1 (28.2)

135,212 61,863 89,054 44.0 (34.1) OAX Oaxaca 121,806 58,807 98,016 66.7 (19.5)

1,077,620 526,309 812,218 54.3 (24.6) TAP Tapachula 34,870 29,633 41,025 38.4 17.7

345,781 246,902 379,286 53.6 9.7 VER Veracruz 122,927 71,874 106,289 47.9 (13.5)

1,341,670 635,130 989,171 55.7 (26.3) VSA Villahermosa 99,542 61,731 95,667 55.0 (3.9)

1,128,913 564,128 877,858 55.6 (22.2)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















November % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 SJU Total 779,725 440,548 833,268 89.1 6.9

8,510,537 4,331,949 8,762,283 102.3 3.0 Domestic Traffic 700,055 421,750 772,164 83.1 10.3

7,610,322 4,062,130 8,283,897 103.9 8.9 International Traffic 79,670 18,798 61,104 225.1 (23.3)

900,215 269,819 478,386 77.3 (46.9)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















November % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019

Year to date % Chg 2021vs 2020 % Chg 2021vs 2019 2019 2020 2021

2019 2020 2021 Domestic Traffic 890,063 396,621 997,056 151.4 12.0

9,234,603 3,100,899 7,878,717 154.1 (14.7) MDE Rionegro 644,583 252,628 723,200 186.3 12.2

6,691,814 2,136,531 5,518,045 158.3 (17.5) EOH Medellin 92,789 59,343 98,619 66.2 6.3

991,247 388,686 896,079 130.5 (9.6) MTR Monteria 94,506 50,163 118,276 135.8 25.2

918,948 357,897 960,661 168.4 4.5 APO Carepa 20,589 12,827 22,598 76.2 9.8

205,410 75,279 198,475 163.7 (3.4) UIB Quibdo 32,701 19,300 29,582 53.3 (9.5)

345,805 124,303 269,362 116.7 (22.1) CZU Corozal 4,895 2,360 4,781 102.6 (2.3)

81,379 18,203 36,095 98.3 (55.6) International Traffic 146,290 58,852 172,189 192.6 17.7

1,646,341 509,767 1,348,760 164.6 (18.1) MDE Rionegro 146,290 58,852 172,189 192.6 17.7

1,646,341 509,767 1,348,760 164.6 (18.1) EOH Medellin





















MTR Monteria





















APO Carepa





















UIB Quibdo





















CZU Corozal





















Traffic Total Colombia 1,036,353 455,473 1,169,245 156.7 12.8

10,880,944 3,610,666 9,227,477 155.6 (15.2) MDE Rionegro 790,873 311,480 895,389 187.5 13.2

8,338,155 2,646,298 6,866,805 159.5 (17.6) EOH Medellin 92789 59,343 98,619 66.2 6.3

991,247 388,686 896,079 130.5 (9.6) MTR Monteria 94,506 50,163 118,276 135.8 25.2

918,948 357,897 960,661 168.4 4.5 APO Carepa 20,589 12,827 22,598 76.2 9.8

205,410 75,279 198,475 163.7 (3.4) UIB Quibdo 32,701 19,300 29,582 53.3 (9.5)

345,805 124,303 269,362 116.7 (22.1) CZU Corozal 4,895 2,360 4,781 102.6 (2.3)

81,379 18,203 36,095 98.3 (55.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

- END -

