Block Ape Scissors Announce Official Beta Launch Date

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The dream of Block Ape Scissors is to create an ecosystem that operates as a highly lucrative revenue model primarily designed to reward holders in many ways while also maintaining operations for future developments and expansion. Every single aspect of this project has been conceived and plotted prior to launch, meaning that the community will have the pleasure of observing and partaking in the developments as they are implemented into the BAS ecosystem over time.

Block Ape Scissors Beta Launch (PRNewsfoto/Block Ape Scissors)

We are excited to be able to confirm that the Beta version of the first Block Ape Scissors game is going live week starting the December 13th with the Official release in early 2022. We will also receive more information regarding the game and earning mechanics, as well as how to become a BAS Champion.

The very first game Block Ape Scissors is releasing will be a slickly designed and highly addictive table-top game pitting apes against each other to compete for dominance in a points-based system. BAS have taken aspects from many popular multiplayer game formats and merged them into a single entity specifically optimized for the Cryptocurrency gaming community.

The BAS ecosystem will be designed in such a way that players will be able to use their altcoins, memecoins and other low-cap tokens to play games and earn from a wide range of different rewards such as NFTs and tokens. The BAS NFTs will utilize different use-cases across the different games, from tournament seeding to yield farming modifiers. All players are rewarded for the amount of involvement and interaction they have with the BAS ecosystem, creating an entirely personal farming experience.

The BAS team aim to deliver a constant stream of development for the various games and modes within the BAS ecosystem, potentially collaborating with other games, making the move over to console platforms, incorporating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality mini games that the BAS NFTs will be usable in and so much more.

This is a highly ambitious project already showing so much promise, make sure you keep up with all future BAS updates using the links below.

