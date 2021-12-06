Catholic Charities USA Launches Campaign Designed to Increase Awareness for Its Life-Sustaining Work Nonprofit aims to build on last year's success in helping more than 15 million people

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), one of the country's largest social service providers, launched a national campaign this week designed to increase awareness for the life-sustaining work provided by its 167 member agencies in 3,500 locations across the U.S. Known as "Lift," the campaign drives consumers to ReducePoverty.org to learn more about the breadth and scope of the work of Catholic Charities with at-risk people.

"Catholic Charities cares for those on the fringes of humanity — our sisters and brothers who are in pain, frightened, hungry…those who feel abandoned, displaced, exploited, or excluded," said President and CEO of CCUSA, Sister Donna Markham, OP, PhD. "This is a time for hope, a time to be reinvigorated. A time to lift our work caring for people who are suffering and who look to us to provide care and solace during these most uncertain times."

Last year, Catholic Charities provided help and hope to more than 15 million people. This included the distribution of 20 million pounds of food, 44 million meals, and hundreds of pallets of water to disaster survivors. Catholic Charities also provided emergency housing for 179,417 people, resettlement for thousands of Afghan refugees, and workforce development and job training for more than 32,000 people.

Catholic Charities has served impoverished people in America for more than a century. The network prides itself on helping people in need by providing programs and services to all, regardless of their religious affiliation. CCUSA is the national member organization for the network. To learn more, support CCUSA, and to view the campaign spot, visit ReducePoverty.Org.

