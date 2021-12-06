Meet the Winners of Dr Pepper's 13th Annual Tuition Giveaway

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper today announced the student winners of the 13th annual Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the College Football Conference Championship weekend. Finalists of the #IDeserveTuition TikTok contest took to the field during five marquee NCAA conference championship games including the ACC, Big 12, SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12, attempting to throw the most number of footballs into an oversized Dr Pepper can in 30 seconds. The winning contestant at each of the five conference championship games received $100,000 in tuition, and the runner-up received $20,000 in tuition!

Jacob C. winning the Dr Pepper Tuition Toss during halftime at the 2021 ACC Championship on December 4, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. CREDIT: AP IMAGES FOR DR PEPPER

To date, the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway has provided over $12.5 million in tuition to deserving students across the country. New to this year's giveaway, students from each conference had the exciting opportunity to be coached by star NCAA quarterbacks before the game day throw. Participating quarterbacks included Will Levin of University of Kentucky, Anthony Brown of University of Oregon, Desmond Ridder of University of Cincinnati, Sean Clifford of Penn State University, and J.J. McCarthy of University of Michigan. Each quarterback shared tips and best practices for throwing the jumbo footballs and navigating game day butterflies on the field.

"This year, we really wanted to take Dr Pepper's Tuition Giveaway to the next level. We were excited to bring the program submissions to life in a whole new way on TikTok, and our finalists' entries blew us away," said Derek Dabrowski, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Dr Pepper. "Dr Pepper is proud of its long standing relationship with college football, and to have the support of these talented NCAA quarterbacks was a great continuation of our commitment to the sport and providing students with enriching experiences. We are thrilled to honor our inspiring winners with tuition, and will always support ambitious students who have a passion for pursuing their educational goals."

Grand prize winners and runners-up include:

ACC

Winner: Jacob C. from Mesa, AZ studying Microbiology at Brigham Young University

Runner-up: Kellen S. from Torrance, CA studying Entertainment and Film at the University of Southern California

Big 12

Winner: Will A. from Austin, TX ; aspiring Pediatrician at the University of Texas at Austin

Runner-up: Olivia M. from Denver, CO studying Hydro-Geology and Environmental Law at Colorado State University

SEC

Winner: Hayden R. from Allendale, MI studying Economics at Duke University

Runner-up: Rachel H. from Richmond, KY ; aspiring Veterinarian at the University of Kentucky

Big Ten

Winner: Synene A. from Sylvania, OH ; aspiring Athletic Trainer at Eastern Michigan University

Runner-up: Jenessa T. from Wolcutt, CT studying Pharmacy at University of St. Joseph

Pac-12

Winner: Julia B. studying Speech Pathology at the University of Texas at Dallas

Runner-up: Diana Z. from Brownsville, TX ; aspiring Nurse Practitioner at Concordia University - Texas

"Dr Pepper has given me such an incredible opportunity through their Tuition Giveaway," said Synene A., an Eastern Michigan sophomore majoring in athletic training and Big Ten Championship Winner. "From a TikTok submission to competing in a once-in-a-lifetime game day throw with some helpful tips from a pro, this has been an unforgettable experience. It's clear that Dr Pepper has a dedication to helping students who have big plans for the future with their education, and I couldn't be more grateful."

In the #IDeserveTuition contest, students creatively showcased why they deserved tuition, how it would impact their lives, and how it would help them achieve their personal and professional goals. In his submission, Big-12 Championship Winner William A. shared his dreams of becoming a Pediatrician, and after receiving $100,000 in tuition this weekend, he is one step closer to that goal. "As a first year medical student at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, I'm proud to be playing a role in our mission to revolutionize the way people get and stay healthy. As a future pediatrician, I want to treat patients and specifically, develop public health solutions to mosquito-born diseases, stopping their spread inside and outside the U.S.," said William. "I'm so thankful that Dr Pepper is making it possible for students like me to achieve my dreams!"

"On behalf of everyone at Dr Pepper, I would like to extend our congratulations to all of the students who participated and shared their inspiring stories with us through the #IDeserveTuition contest," continued Dabrowski. "We are proud to offer the gift of tuition in support of students who are on their way to making a meaningful difference."

