XNK Therapeutics announces study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient samples

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced it will perform a proof of concept study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using patient samples from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The proof of concept study is to determine feasibility to expand and activate NK cells from patients with AML using XNK's proprietary platform. The goal is to establish patient selection criteria for a clinical trial using XNK's platform and, ultimately, to develop novel therapeutic approaches for AML patients.

"Autologous treatments have a number of advantages. For example, they do not require prior conditioning, which can reduce the risk of serious infections, while at the same time potentially offering a persistent response," said Michael Uhlin, CSO of XNK Therapeutics.

AML is a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells. Leukemia may affect red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. In 2021, there will be an estimated 20,240 new cases of AML and 11,400 deaths in the U.S. alone, according to the American Cancer Society.

"XNK is currently active in the clinical development and manufacturing of autologous natural killer cell-based products by using its proprietary technology platform," said Johan Liwing, CEO of XNK Therapeutics. "XNK has promising clinical data in multiple myeloma and the scientific rationale for applying XNK's technology in other indications, including both hematological and solid cancers, is strong."

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

