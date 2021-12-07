Q Analysts Ranked One Of The Fastest Growing Private Companies In Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q Analysts, a leader in Quality focused on QA & Testing for consumer devices and apps and Ground Truth Data Services for artificial intelligence and machine learning, announced today that it has been ranked one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

This is the second time in as many years that Q Analysts has been recognized for inclusion on this exclusive list. Led by CEO Ross Fernandes since he founded the minority-owned company in 2003, Q Analysts provides a robust suite of quality-focused technology services to leading technology companies worldwide.

"We are once again humbled and honored to be counted among the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Silicon Valley for 2021. This recognition is truly a testament to our resilience and collective spirit that allowed us to thrive in this ever-changing landscape with new technology plus operational challenges around every corner," said Ross Fernandes, CEO.

Q Analysts' focus on quality derives from its expertise in Quality Assurance & Testing services designed to optimize life cycle quality from design to post-deployment for a wide range of AI-driven consumer and commercial hardware, software apps, integrated devices, and user experiences.

The company's Ground Truth Data Services provide high-quality data used in Artificial Intelligence algorithms for Machine Learning products. Q Analysts is recognized as an industry leader for its vast experience in real-world human, environments, and scenario data collection as well as automated and manual annotation and tagging.

Leveraging nearly four million hours of expertise, the company offers onsite managed services and offsite managed projects in its Q TestLab facilities globally including Kirkland, Washington, Antananarivo, Madagascar and Bangalore, India. Some of the products supported by Q Analysts at those locations were displayed by its customers at last month's Augmented World Expo at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California (https://www.awexr.com/).

About Q Analysts

Since 2003, Q Analysts has been working with Fortune 500 companies to help them bring the best technology products to the market. Q Analysts has over 500 employees worldwide, including its Q TestLab facilities in Kirkland, WA; Antananarivo, Madagascar; and Bangalore, India.

Some of the awards and recognition Q Analysts has received include the following from the Silicon Valley Business Journal: listed as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies, named one of their top 10 Largest Minority-Owned Businesses in Silicon Valley, and being ranked one of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley. The company has also won the US Department of Labor's Gold Medallion Award from HIREVets for its veterans hiring efforts. Q Analysts is ISO 27001 certified.

