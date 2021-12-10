Amber Martin Receives Cox Automotive and NAMAD Rising Star Award

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive, in partnership with the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), awarded its Rising Star Award to Amber Martin, director of community and business partnerships for Martin Management Group, headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Martin was chosen based on nomination criteria, including being under the age of 45 and a NAMAD member, operating within the automotive industry, and demonstrating a strong commitment to their local community and/or minority populations along with contributing to the automotive industry.

Keisha Duck, vice president, talent, learning and culture, Cox Automotive, was joined by NAMAD President Damon Lester to present the award to Martin at the awards dinner in Miami on Thursday, December 9, during the 41st annual membership meeting. Duck said: "On behalf of Cox Automotive and in partnership with NAMAD, I am honored to recognize Amber Martin as the 2021 Rising Star. Not only does Amber exemplify the words 'rising star,' but she also exemplifies a core value of Cox and the Cox family – community engagement."

Reflecting on Martin's recognition, Lester added, "Amber Martin is truly a 'rising star.' Her business acumen, personality and experience are a testament to her success in our industry."

Martin joined the family-owned and operated Martin Management Group in 2010 after working in the media entertainment industry for several years. In her 15-plus year career, she has contributed to a variety of company initiatives – from real estate acquisition, recruitment and policy development to inventory management and public relations. In 2018 Amber was appointed to a two-year term on NAMAD's NextGen board as the chair of the Marketing and Outreach Support Committee. She currently serves as a board member for the Kentucky Automobile Dealers Association and spearheads the association's NextGen program.

Additionally, Martin is the relationship manager for her family's three endowments and dedicates countless hours to volunteering with Junior League of Nashville, United Way of Southern Kentucky and Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

"To be recognized as a "Rising Star" by Cox Automotive is an incredible honor and receiving this award is even more special because of the long-standing partnership that my family's company has with both Cox Automotive and NAMAD," said Martin.

Cox Automotive is donating $5,000 in Martin's honor to the Institute of Behavior and Health Inc. (IBH), the charity of her choice, and its Stop Drugged Driving initiative. "Through Cox Automotive's generous honorarium, I'm very grateful to help advance the Institute for Behavior and Health's mission to raise awareness and create policy for driving under the influence of drugs," said Martin. "When I came across their website, StopDruggedDriving.org, I truly felt supported as this issue has tragically affected my family. With the advocacy of organizations like IBH, it is my hope that the topic of lawmaking against drugged driving draws more attention than the topic of legalizing marijuana. As a second-generation automotive leader, it's paramount to support the safe mobility of our communities for generations."

In addition, Cox Automotive is announcing a new philanthropic partnership in conjunction with this esteemed award. As an Atlanta-based company, Cox Automotive is partnering with the City of Refuge to provide funding for its Automotive Technician Training program. City of Refuge's mission is to help individuals and families transition out of crisis. And, this year, Cox Automotive will make a $10,000 donation on Martin's behalf to fully fund the tuition for a participant in the 4-month, 40-hour per week Automotive Technician Training program.

Martin Automotive Group, founded by the late Cornelius A. Martin in 1985, operates 15 automotive and motorsports dealerships across six states – California, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Other markets include real estate and aviation.

