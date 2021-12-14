Holland America Line Cruises Into Wave Season with 'The Ultimate Upgrade Event' Promotion that Includes Stateroom Upgrades, $75 Alaska Fares for Kids and Popular 'Have It All' Amenities

Guests who book by Jan. 20, 2022, also receive up to $200 onboard spending money

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wave Season is here in time for the holidays with great cruise travel values for the coming year, and Holland America Line is celebrating with "The Ultimate Upgrade Event." From Dec. 14, 2021, through Feb. 28, 2022, guests who book a select summer 2022 through spring 2023 cruise will receive a free stateroom upgrade, $75 fares for kids on Alaska cruises and 50% reduced deposits -- plus shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package.

"There is no better time than now to plan cruise vacations." Gus Antorcha , President, Holland America Line

As a bonus, cruisers who book by Jan. 20, 2022, also receive up to $200 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise.

"By introducing our most enticing offer for the traditional 'wave' booking period, we want to encourage everyone to think about next year's vacation plans now and book early," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Cruising already is an unbeatable value, and when you add in our limited-time Ultimate Upgrade Event, there is no better time than now for our guests to plan their next cruise vacations to destinations around the world."

Ultimate Upgrade Event Benefits

Free Stateroom Upgrades : Guests can book an ocean-view stateroom for the price of an interior, and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Upgrade provided to next highest category when booking select categories.

$75 Alaska Fares : In honor of Holland America Line's upcoming 75th anniversary in Alaska , kids ages 17 and under traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom can sail on select Alaska cruises for just $75 , making a family adventure to the Great Land more affordable.

Onboard Credit : Depending on cruise duration, guests receive up to $200 onboard credit per stateroom that can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

Shore Excursions (part of Have it All fares) : Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries. : Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued ateach. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world – from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package (part of Have it All fares) : Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dining (part of Have it All fares) : Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine. : Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge inAmerica Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions ofandwith sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package (part of Have it All fares): Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With The Ultimate Upgrade Event, travelers can explore Alaska, the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Panama Canal, Canada/New England, Hawaii, South Pacific, South America and Antarctica, Australia and New Zealand, the U.S. Pacific Coast and more. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

The Ultimate Upgrade Event fares start at $799 per person, double occupancy, for Caribbean cruises and $849 for Alaska departures. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.

The Ultimate Upgrade Event is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less. Kids traveling as the third or fourth guest in a stateroom do not need to book with Have It All to receive $75 fares for Alaska cruises. Upgrade based on stateroom availability.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

