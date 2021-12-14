Introducing: Rocklinizer® Automation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocklin Manufacturing (Sioux City, Iowa) introduces the first turnkey automation solution to its Rocklinizer® carbide application equipment line, Rocklinizer® Automation.

The company's proprietary Rocklinizer® spark deposition process applies extremely hard and wear-resistant coatings onto steel surfaces to:

Extend machine life

Cut downtime

Delay capital expenditures

Reduce inventory

Optimize grip

These results are typically achieved through a handheld, manual coating process. Now, with the introduction of Rocklinizer® Automation, manufacturers can cut costs through wear-resistant coatings while also freeing up precious time and resources to pursue other value-added tasks. In today's challenging labor market, this innovation drives an even greater return on investment from Rocklinizing.

For more information and to see Rocklinizer Automation in action, visit: https://rocklinmfg.com/rocklinizer/videos/

Three Simple Steps to Automation

Rocklinizer® Automation involves a minimal investment of time and cost, with only three simple steps to achieve precisely controlled deposits ranging from .0001" to .010":

Measure and position your part to be coated in the large X-Y frame. Insert the electrode into the applicator and adjust the Rocklinizer power and speed to your desired levels. Input the part dimensions on the integrated touchscreen PC and trigger the coating process.

Unlike welding or metal spraying, minimal heat is generated, and the electrode material will not separate or flake off. After Rocklinizing, no heat treatment, grinding, or other surface treatment is necessary.

Boosting Productivity While Easing Labor Challenges

The Rocklinizer® solves a wide array of wear and gripping problems, including:

Boosting grip on tube bending dies, collets, and robot grippers

Minimizing die casting wear

Eliminating slug pull back in punching and stamping

Restoring tolerances in bearings and shafts

Increasing the life of cutting tools

Company President Ross Rocklin said, "For decades, Rocklinizer® users have conquered inefficiency through extended tool and die life and optimal grip. By adding turnkey automation, we are now simultaneously tackling intensifying labor challenges to deliver maximum ROI for our customers."

About Rocklin Manufacturing

Rocklin Manufacturing is a third-generation family business based in Iowa since 1934. The company offers portable industrial solutions designed to elevate productivity, including: The Rocklinizer® Carbide Application Equipment, The MoldMender Micro Welder, The FlyMarker® Battery-Operated Marking Units, and The MobiLase and LaserEvo Fiber Laser Marking Units.

