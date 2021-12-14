Local Entrepreneurs Jump at Chance to Bring Capriotti's to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, opens a new location today in Colorado Springs at 140 E Cheyenne Rd. Capriotti's brings the Colorado Springs community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning, as well as other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs made with premium, fresh ingredients.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs and married couple Christen and Ron Sanders. With over 20 years of experience working in the restaurant business, Christen was ready to have her own family-owned business. While briefly living in Las Vegas, one of the first things that the Sanders did was visit a Capriotti's. They were instantly drawn to the fresh ingredients and made-to-order menu items. When the Sanders saw that a Capriotti's was planning to open in Colorado Springs but ended up falling through, they jumped at the chance to be the new owners. For Ron, the city is his second hometown after graduating from the Air Force Academy in 1985, serving as a flight instructor at the Academy in the 1990s and having his oldest son graduate from the same Academy in 2008. Ron went on to serve over 27 years on active duty and still works with the military at USSPACECOM. Christen and Ron are eager to bring a fresh, healthy restaurant option to give back to a community that means a lot to them.

"Colorado Springs is really opening up and we're excited to provide a unique, fresh meal option to a community that has done so much for us," said Ron. "We want to give back to the community and the military bases in town and be able to share something we love with a place that has really become home, and with Capriotti's we can do that."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of fresh made-to-order sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo and the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw. Capriotti's is also famous for its cheesesteaks which can be made with Snake River Farms American Wagyu, classic premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat.

Colorado Springs Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering, third-party delivery services. Capriotti's will also offer catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com and follow them on Facebook.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Brandon Giesey, Fishman PR, bgiesey@fishmanpr.com, or 847-899-9836

View original content:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop