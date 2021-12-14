SHURE COLLABORATES WITH LOGITECH TO ENSURE BEST-IN-CLASS CONFERENCING AUDIO

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world continues to navigate returning to the office, employers are looking for innovative solutions to improve hybrid working environments. Shure is collaborating with Logitech to offer these organizations assurance that meetings will be optimized for any room, no matter the size or type. Users can now bring best-in-class Shure audio to Logitech's room solutions with the award-winning Microflex® Ecosystem devices.

Shure Microflex® Advance microphones are supported and tested for use with Logitech video collaboration devices, including Logitech RoomMate with Tap IP, in combination with the IntelliMix® P300 Conferencing Processor and Microflex MXN5-C Networked Loudspeaker. Using fully networked pro AV hardware, the MXA910 Ceiling Array and MXA310 Table Array are certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, while the MXA710 Linear Array1 is approved for Microsoft Teams Rooms. Thoroughly tested by Shure and Logitech for compatibility with the leading video conferencing platforms, users can pick whichever Logitech system and Microflex Ecosystem solution best suits their requirements.

"Customers look to Logitech and Shure for delivering premium conference room experiences. Pairing up Shure audio with Logitech's purpose-built room appliances, touch controllers, and cameras provides a verified, professional-quality solution for your high-value spaces," said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances and Go To Market, Logitech Video Collaboration.

Logitech RoomMate with Tap IP works hand-in-hand with Shure Microflex Ecosystem solutions to offer professional-grade video and audio solutions for larger rooms. By connecting select Logitech devices with Shure's Microflex Advance microphone range, users can manage their meeting room audio, mute sync, LED status, and volume control without the need for complex programming. Compatibility for each of these features have been verified and tested by Shure and Logitech.

"Shure knows that customer choice is important, and that our users want to bring the benefits of our market-leading Microflex Ecosystem solutions to more workplaces," shared Paul Gunia, Director of Technology Partnerships at Shure. "We're happy to have verified compatibility with Logitech's portfolio of video collaboration devices, both PC and Android based. Logitech users can now standardize on Shure's Microflex Ecosystem devices in all sizes and types of meeting rooms, leveraging our range of microphone form factors that cater to many aesthetic and UX choices."

To make system design and installation as easy as possible, Shure and Logitech have collaborated on a selection of helpful documentation, including a useful quick start guide. Access these documents and more details by visiting the Shure and Logitech technology partnership page.

1. MXA710 Linear Array is Certified for Microsoft Teams for the following configurations only: 2ft for table installation, 4ft for wall installation.

