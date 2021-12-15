Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats

Artax Biopharma Announces First-in-Human Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial for AX-158, Company's First-in-Class Oral Immunomodulator to Treat T Cell-Mediated Diseases

The Phase 1 Trial, Expected to Conclude in 2022, Will Evaluate Safety, Exposure, and Pharmacokinetics of AX-158 in Healthy Volunteers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artax Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases, today announces first-in-human dosing in a Phase 1 clinical trial for AX-158, the Company's first-in-class oral small molecule immunomodulator. AX-158 is the Company's first oral small molecule immunomodulating agent to enter clinical development for the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases.

(PRNewsfoto/Artax Biopharma)
(PRNewsfoto/Artax Biopharma)
"Artax has a unique opportunity to make a transformative difference for patients with T Cell-driven conditions."

AX-158 employs a first-in-class mechanism of action that selectively modulates T cell responses that play a critical role in healthy immune system function. AX-158 has the potential to treat T Cell mediated diseases without the risk of immunosuppression.

The start of the Phase 1 clinical trial, which marks the beginning of Artax's AX-158 clinical trial program, is expected to conclude in 2022. The Phase 1 clinical trial will assess the safety, exposure, and pharmacokinetics of AX-158 in healthy volunteers and will include ex-vivo stimulated measures of its pharmacodynamic activity. In preclinical studies, AX-158 demonstrated potential to treat T Cell mediated diseases by decreasing key cytokines including INFγ, TNFα and IL-2 in whole human blood samples.

"Artax has a unique opportunity to make a transformative difference for patients with T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases, T Cell malignancies and induced T Cell pathologies - while not impacting the immune system's ability to mount a strong response to foreign pathogens and infections," commented Artax Biopharma Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lobacki. "We look forward to the results of this Phase 1 clinical study to inform our future clinical studies evaluating patients managing T Cell-mediated diseases."

About Artax Science and Immunomodulation
A healthy immune system eliminates harmful foreign pathogens, while being tolerant of self-tissues and organs. The T Cell Receptor (TCR) is central to healthy T Cell function and a well-functioning immune system. When TCR signaling becomes dysregulated, T Cells behave abnormally. This behavior results in T Cell-driven conditions, including autoimmune diseases, T Cell malignancies (lymphomas), and induced T Cell pathologies in which medical treatments result in immune reactions (such as stem cell transplants resulting in acute graft-versus-host- disease or immuno-oncology treatments resulting in immune related-adverse events).

Artax believes immunomodulation - a mechanism through which our investigational agents assist in rebalancing the immune system and eliminating a cause of T Cell-mediated diseases while not impacting patients' ability to properly fight foreign pathogens - holds great potential.

About Artax-158
AX-158 is a first-in-class, oral small molecule immunomodulating agent in clinical development for the treatment of T Cell-mediated diseases. AX-158 employs a novel mechanism of action that selectively modulates, or adjusts, T Cell responses that play a critical role in immune system function. Nck is a protein that naturally amplifies T Cell signaling directly at the TCR, contributing to T Cell mediated disease. AX-158 is a Nck SH3.1 domain inhibitor which selectively counteracts the role of Nck in T Cells. This process of immunomodulation assists the immune system to maintain healthy control and eliminates a direct contributor to T Cell-mediated diseases. Importantly, Artax believes that preclinical data suggests AX-158 will not be immunosuppressive and so will not impact the immune system's ability to mount a strong response to foreign pathogens and infections.

About Artax Biopharma
Artax Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming T Cell-mediated disease treatment by developing innovative small molecules that modulate the immune system. Artax science holds broad potential to treat T Cell-mediated diseases such as autoimmune diseases, induced T cell pathologies (such as acute graft versus host disease and immune- oncology treatment-related adverse events) and T Cell malignancies, while simultaneously allowing the body to fight foreign pathogens. For more information, please visit www.artaxbiopharma.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artax-biopharma-announces-first-in-human-dosing-in-phase-1-clinical-trial-for-ax-158-companys-first-in-class-oral-immunomodulator-to-treat-t-cell-mediated-diseases-301445270.html

SOURCE Artax Biopharma

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.