The Halifax Group Announces Sale of BCI Burke

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading middle-market private equity firm The Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today it has sold BCI Burke ("Burke" or the "Company"). Burke is a premier designer and manufacturer of commercial playground equipment and is based in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Members of Burke's management team, including CEO Mike Phelan, will remain in their leadership roles with the Company and are committed to maintaining Burke's best-in-class brand. Halifax acquired a majority stake in Burke in May 2017.

Mr. Phelan said, "Halifax has been an incredible partner. They have been passionately engaged in the Burke Movement every step of the way and collaborated with us to execute our strategic plan. During the course of our four-year partnership, we have enhanced our long-term strategy, built our corporate campus of the future, transformed our manufacturing capabilities, greatly expanded our product offering, and made strategic acquisitions. We are grateful to the Halifax team for investing heavily in our future to support the continued growth of our brand."

Scott Plumridge, Managing Partner at Halifax, added, "It has been an honor to partner with the Burke team to support its mission to promote the power of play. Together, we developed a winning partnership to strengthen Burke's market position, meet continued strong demand, and produce products that make a difference in the lives of children and local communities. We are grateful for the effective collaboration with management as well as the opportunity to be a small part of Burke's 100-year history. We wish the entire Burke team and its representative network great continued success in its next partnership."

BlackArch served as the exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin served as a legal advisor to BCI Burke and The Halifax Group.

About BCI Burke

Burke is a leading provider of commercial play equipment and site amenities to public parks, educational institutions, and commercial developments. The Company specializes in play systems and provides a wide array of other playground necessities, including outdoor musical instruments, surfacing, fitness products, and general site amenities. Burke's advanced modular play systems can be configured and customized in a myriad of ways with colors, designs, and different levels of challenge. The Company's products are not only for physical movement; they ignite cognitive, social, emotional, and imaginative skill development in children of all abilities. With locations in the U.S. and U.K., Burke is positioned to deliver on its mission to bring play to communities around the world driven by a desire to help children develop, communities engage and keep people of all ages moving outside together. For more information, please visit www.bciburke.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C, and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

