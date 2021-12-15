LMS365 is now available to deploy in the Microsoft GCC High

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 today announced its availability for deployment in Microsoft's Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. With this deployment, LMS365 customers can more confidently deliver and track critical learning objectives such as state mandates, regulatory compliance, career development, and self-service upskilling and reskilling. This partnership automates overall learning administration for those in government organizations, minimizing costs for operating secure learning in the cloud.

Now, local and state agencies can easily drive their digital transformation in a trusted learning platform, backed by Microsoft Azure Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection. With features like the integrated Power BI and analytic tool, agencies can deliver up-to-date compliance training and appropriately track and report on these results. This prepares companies for frequent audits and proves their compliant status in today's highly regulated industry.

Additional benefits include:

Safety – Since LMS365 integrates into existing Microsoft digital environments, it is up-to-date with Microsoft safety protocols making it quicker to deploy.

Ease of deployment – Cutting down time and efforts needed to jump start government agencies learning digitalization and backed by the trusted Microsoft Azure security.

Compliance – The integrated and automated learning environment of LMS365 enables agencies to effectively stay compliant with critical policies and internal security measures.

David Merrell, LMS365, business manager, public sector, said: "By successfully delivering LMS365 in GCC Public and GCC High environments, it shows we understand the variances of the different Microsoft Government Clouds. LMS365 in Microsoft in GCC brings ease of training system modernization by consolidating and unifying content in a flexible and secure online environment. We look forward to helping agencies unlock their potential in the public sector and drive best-in-class digital transformation with this partnership."

About LMS365

LMS365 has 1000+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based learning platforms in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile, and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use, and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: https://LMS365.com

