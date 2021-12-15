Tend Continues Nationwide Expansion With Openings in Boston and Atlanta The tech-driven dental company brings a modern approach to oral health to two new major markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tend, the first dentist that people actually look forward to, announced its debut in Boston and Atlanta, closing out a year of unprecedented growth for the company.

Tend offers a modern approach to dentistry through technology and hospitality-infused touchpoints.

Three new locations in the two cities add to the company's strong presence on the East Coast, where they currently operate in New York and Washington, DC.

With the regional expansion, Tend now operates 19 locations up and down the East Coast, enabling its patients to visit the dentist across over 1,000 miles and four major metro markets.

"We are thrilled to introduce a completely reimagined way to experience dentistry to two new cities, delivering high-quality care with top-rated clinicians in beautiful, modern spaces," said Doug Hudson, Founding CEO of Tend. "Throughout the last year, we've proven that dentistry is a durable retail model, and as we continue a year of fast-paced growth throughout the country, we look forward to serving new patients, as well as existing members of the Tend family across multiple cities."

Since launching in 2019, Tend has set a new standard for dentistry for tens of thousands of members with a modern approach to oral healthcare that combines hospitality and technology with patient experience. To keep up with the company's growth and patient demand over the last year, Tend has more than doubled its team to over 500 employees.

"Throughout this year, growing the Tend team to help support our growth has been a joyride. We look forward to bringing our mission of patient-centered oral health to Boston and Atlanta, and to serve as a supportive, progressive employer for the dental communities in both cities," said Dr. Chris Salierno, Chief Dental Officer at Tend.

Tend's new market entries follow the company's successful launch in Washington, DC this summer, when the company opened five studios in the city to local excitement and high demand. Beloved for modern and design-driven studios that employ state-of-the-art technology, convenient online booking, price transparency, top-rated clinicians, and an unprecedented variety of comfort amenities such as streaming entertainment, noise-cancelling headphones, and premium brush bags to take home, Tend has cultivated a member base that has almost quadrupled over the past year.

Along with the three new studios, located at 12 Post Office Square and 5 Broad Canal Way in Boston, and in Ponce City Market in Atlanta, Tend will continue its expansion with several locations — as well as additional market entries — in 2022.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a soothing, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by over 500 talented team members in New York City, Nashville, Washington, DC., Boston and Atlanta. In addition to operating almost 20 studios along the East Coast, Tend also offers a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com .

