GeistM Agrees to Embark on a Path to Become a Publicly Listed Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GeistM, a leading US Marketing Technology ("MarTech") platform specializing in e-com and direct to consumer products and services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") with a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") listed on The New York Stock Exchange. For four consecutive years, GeistM has been named the fastest-growing MarTech platform by Inc. Magazine and Crain's .

Rising.

GeistM agrees to a deal to move the the next level of scale.

GeistM has built an operating system for advertising (OSAD)™ that offers clients the elements of the marketing mix that they need by providing distinct, modular solutions (Content, Creative Assets, Targeting, Network Selection, Launch Planning, Testing, Attribution, etc.) and deploys them to maximize the performance of the marketing spend. GeistM's model is powering the new vanguard of businesses, including fast growing direct-to-consumer brands that are leaders in their categories as well as Fortune 500 companies which have a commitment to transform their approach to marketing. With the ascendance of digital marketing and OTT/Smart TV, GeistM's method of testing and optimizing inside the content well should make it a dominant force in the coming digital marketing revolution.

Sameet Durg, Co-founder and President of GeistM added: "We have only just emerged from stealth mode, and we had the good fortune to catch the eye of lots of strategic and financial partners.We place a premium on straight talk, fiscal responsibility and building something big and transformative."

Kevin Fortuna, Founder and CEO, said this: "It's no secret that SPACs have been battered and beaten by the press and the markets, and often for good reason. So taking this step made us do soul-searching about what matters and what we require in a partner. The partner we ultimately chose had to be one that understood our vision and ethos. This, for us, is a growth acceleration vehicle (GAV)™ that lets us continue the good work we do for our clients, at a much higher scale. GeistM has been built on a foundation of fiscal discipline, a go-lean, scrapper mentality that we will strive to maintain when we become a public company."

About GeistM

GeistM is a platform of performance (POP)™ built for marketers by marketers. We deliver best-in-class insights that make it possible for our clients to make the right investment decisions. Our market-leading, patent-protected proprietary technology, Blackfire,™ enables GeistM to power everything from the first impression to profitable conversions at scale. We enable leading brands to Tell Their Story,™ and generate profitable customer acquisition. GeistM delivers the best way to achieve key performance indicator (KPI) goals at all layers of the funnel, regardless of whether KPIs are connected to branding, awareness, testing, or straight-up acquisition.

Art and science; people, process and technology: these are the cornerstones upon which we have built GeistM. And we rise only if our clients rise with us.

GeistM is a leading performance marketing platform with a roster of clients ranging from Fortune 500 brands to high-growth start-ups. GeistM’s proprietary AI technology, Blackfire, and diverse publisher network is built to develop, launch, and scale content-based marketing campaigns across more than a dozen integrated third-party networks, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, Pinterest, and Outbrain resulting in profitable customer acquisition at scale. (PRNewsfoto/GeistM)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeistM