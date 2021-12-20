TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hagerty announced that it has opened its next premium clubhouse and car storage facility, Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle, which follows the openings of clubhouse locations in Delray Beach, New York, Chicago and Toronto, Canada. Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle will serve as a central gathering place for the growing collector car and driving enthusiast community in the region.

Hagerty Garage + Social Goes Nationwide with Seattle Clubhouse for Driving Enthusiasts and Collectors. Photo courtesy of Hagerty Media.

Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle offers members automotive related services and experiences -- including driving tours, track days, test-drive events and more. The Redmond-based facility will provide climate-controlled, dust-free storage for more than 160 classic, collector, and exotic cars and motorcycles, along with a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

"Seattle has an extremely vibrant and active driving community that we're thrilled to be a part of," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Like other Garage + Social facilities, the new location is a stones-throw from some of the best drive routes in the area – and the Pacific Northwest pulls no punches when it comes to roads and scenery."

Members of Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle will have access to an array of amenities at the facility, including a golf simulator and remote work facilities situated within a contemporary luxury setting. For those who do not have a vehicle to store but are eager to be part of the community, social memberships are available. Social members are able to attend all events organized by the clubhouse and, like storage members, have access to any Hagerty Garage + Social location across North America.

Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle occupies an existing club space, welcoming nearly 150 existing members on day one in a 49,000-square-foot building that was purpose-built in 2017.

The new Hagerty Garage + Social Seattle facility is open to members and available for tours at 7310 185th Ave NE, Redmond, WA. The clubhouse is open 7 days per week and allows 24/7 access for members by appointment. For more information on how to become a member and for updates on the upcoming Garage + Social clubhouse openings visit garageandsocial.com .



