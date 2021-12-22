A digital approach to protect Tibetan temples

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn on Jokhang Temple.

"In Jokhang Temple, more than 6,000 cultural relics such as thangka, Buddha statues, and pagodas all have their own databases, complete with exhaustive details including each relic's era, material, shape, size, and weight," said Lhagpa, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and the executive deputy director of the administrative committee of Jokhang Temple.

Databases are very important for the protection of temples in Tibet. When statues, thangka paintings and murals are damaged, restoration can be difficult if no one knows for sure of its original look. Lhagpa, therefore, put forth a proposal for cultural heritage authorities to set up relic databases for each temple. The proposal is being carried out step by step.

Watch the video to learn more : https://youtu.be/2p1cfwTRI5c

