Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore Recognized on TopVerdict.com for 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopVerdict.com has announced Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore in seven 2020 TopVerdict™ lists.

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) was recognized in seven of the TopVerdict™ lists for 2020. According to TopVerdict.com , the organization "[recognizes] U.S. law firms and attorneys who have obtained one of the highest jury verdicts, court awards, or settlements, in the Nation or an individual State, in a particular area of law, and year."

KDLM was listed in the following for the settlement in the amount of $9,250,000:

Attorney Thomas A. Moore , case of Estate of Shane v. Podwall, et al.

Doctors failed to send Mr. Shane to the emergency department for a brain scan and failed to properly investigate his complaints at office in order to timely diagnose a brain aneurysm that subsequently ruptured, resulting in catastrophic brain damage. Plaintiff alleged that had Mr. Shane's aneurysm been identified before it burst, he would have undergone surgery to address the aneurysm before it ruptured, which would have prevented the severe damage and complications that occurred after it burst.

Thomas A. Moore was also recognized in the Top 10 Pedestrian Accident Settlements in the United States in 2020 list. This case ranked at #5.

To view more of Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore's landmark cases, please click here .

About Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore

Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore (KDLM) is an award-winning personal injury law firm routinely ranked among the top three law firms in New York. For over 70 years, our lawyers have helped victims of medical malpractice, negligence, wrongful death and personal injury rebuild their lives following devastating negligence and injuries, setting records in the area of plaintiffs' litigation. To learn more, go to: www.kdlm.com

Contact: mgaier@kdlm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore