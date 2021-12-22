New strategic direction for Heliospectra - focus on sustainable data-driven cultivation and the European greenhouse market

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, Heliospectra plans to launch several data-driven development projects, including a unique patented biosensor based on several years of research and practical cultivation experience. As a result, in consultation with the management team, the board has chosen to make a strategic shift and is now aiming wholeheartedly towards sustainable data-driven cultivation and Smart Farming with a focus on Europe's greenhouse market.

Completion and launch of data-driven development projects

In 2022, Heliospectra plans to finalize and launch several development projects to strengthen the company's data-driven solutions. Including an updated version of the company's helioCORE™ control system, the launch of the next generation MITRA, Adelfi, a Wi-Fi connector that enables the integration of MITRA with the helioCORE™ control system and sensors, as well as field tests and the launch of the company's new unique biosensor.

With the upcoming product launches, the board and the management team have decided to make a strategic shift towards data-driven cultivation. As a result, the company repositions itself from being mainly a supplier of LED lights, targeting greenhouse and indoor growers needing new lighting, to a system supplier within smart farming. The system combines sensors, software, and lighting to deliver a data-driven solution targeting commercial growers.

"Heliospectra is in an exciting phase where we are completing several critical development projects related to data-driven solutions. With our system solution and our new sensor technology, growers will detect stress, quickly identify problems, and accurately measure plant growth. The result is greater precision and more control over the crops, reduced waste, and an improved cultivation economy overall," says Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board of Heliospectra.

Sensors and data-driven farming are part of a growing smart farming trend

The rapidly growing trend of using different sensors in cultivation is not a new phenomenon and often occurs in connection with concepts such as smart farming and precision horticulture. The driving forces behind these trends are the ambition for a more sustainable, automated, connected, efficient, and predictable crop production with less waste and higher quality in the crops, where growers rely more on data to plan and optimize output. Furthermore, in the light of the increasing pressures of climate change, it is necessary to secure the food supply for a growing and increasingly urbanized global population. Today the smart farming market is valued at approximately USD 7 billion and is expected to increase to USD 12.8 billion by 2025, corresponding to an annual growth of 12.7 percent.

"The company's new biosensor is unique and strengthens Heliospectra's position as a leader in controlled cultivation. The smart farming market is developing rapidly, and cultivation is becoming more automated. Therefore, the company will invest in product development and harness expertise internally to ensure the delivery of our current projects while maintaining our image as an innovative and forward-thinking company," says Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board of Heliospectra.

Focus on Europe's commercial greenhouse market

In combination with climate change, the weather conditions in Europe have created a need for controlled cultivation and an increased interest in commercial greenhouses. Economies such as the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and France all possess large areas of greenhouse cultivation, and the commercial greenhouse market is growing steadily. This is thanks to favorable regulations within the region and an increased interest in smart agriculture.

Earlier this year, Heliospectra expressed its intention to expand in the European market. However, the current pandemic has postponed or canceled some of those investments. In 2022, Heliospectra will now fully invest in the European market with extra focus on building up the company's reseller network.

"In recent years, Smart Farming and data-driven cultivation have formed a significant following after more and more growers see its positive effects on the cultivation economy. Following many years of development, we see that the market is becoming ready for our patented biosensor, with many European countries at the forefront of agriculture. We are on the verge of fulfilling our founders' vision and are looking forward to 2022 and the ability to offer the unique, complete solution our LED lamps, helioCORE™ system, and new biosensor entail," concludes Andreas Gunnarsson.

With a unique system solution that addresses a large and rapidly growing market, Heliospectra is entering a new and exciting phase.

Rebecca Nordin, Head of IR at Heliospectra | +46 (0)72 536 8116 | ir@heliospectra.com

Andreas Gunnarsson, Chairman of the Board at Heliospectra | +46 (0) 010 470 70 60 | andreas.gunnarsson@midroc.se

