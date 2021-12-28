Auto Show Follows District of Columbia COVID Protocols For 2022 Show

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with guidelines announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District of Columbia, the Washington, D.C. Auto Show will require all show guests to wear a mask while inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and show proof of vaccination upon entering the building (including proof of the first dose for children 12 and older). This announcement comes on the heels of the new COVID variant, Omicron gaining momentum and threatening the health of our communities. As the auto show team is in the midst of planning for its January 21 through 30 return to the nation's capital, they are paying close attention to the city and federal requirements in order to take the necessary proactive steps in response to this ongoing public health crisis.

"The health and safety of exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and show staff is our team's highest priority," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. Along with the mask mandate and proof of vaccination, the show will take additional comprehensive preventative measures throughout the show days. This includes increased sanitation and handwashing stations, and regular cleaning and disinfecting of high touch areas.

The auto show's full COVID Safety Policy can be found on the organization's website: www.washingtonautoshow.com . Regular updates will be made to the policy page as future announcements by the District of Columbia and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are posted.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

