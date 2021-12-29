Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves Recognition through the Alzheimer's Association Curriculum Review

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is proud to announce that their illuminate memory care training program is recognized by the Alzheimer's Association for successfully completing curriculum review and incorporating evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer's and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.

Voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' for two consecutive years, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence operated by Watercrest Senior Living. The award-winning community offers seniors and associates a variety of multi-sensory programming and enrichment opportunities, such as the illuminate memory care program.

"The illuminate Memory Care training program was created with two objectives in mind: to provide our associates with a foundational understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, while teaching techniques to identify behavioral expression triggers and methods of person centered resolutions for individuals living with Alzheimer's or related dementias," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement for Watercrest Senior Living.

High-quality dementia care training can lead to improvement in communication between caregivers and individuals living with dementia, a reduction in dementia-related behaviors, and an increase in job satisfaction and staff retention.

"The Alzheimer's Association is pleased that Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is aligning its illuminate program with our Dementia Care Practice Recommendations," said Beth Kallmyer, MSW, vice president of care and support at the Alzheimer's Association. "By taking this step, Pelican Landing has demonstrated their commitment to providing evidence-based training with a person-centered focus at its core."

Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care offers attractive accommodations and outstanding care while the neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For community information, please call 772-581-0366 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

