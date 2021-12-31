Official statement from the family of Jean-Marc Vallée in relation to his passing

Official statement from the family of Jean-Marc Vallée in relation to his passing

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The coroner's preliminary report received by the family could not establish an exact cause for the sudden death of director Jean-Marc Vallée on December 25 in Quebec, Canada. However, the report states that Mr. Vallée's death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease. Further in-depth analyses are underway.

Martin Pensa and Jean-Marc Vallée pose for a portrait at the 86th Oscars Nominees Luncheon, on Monday, Feb.10, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) (CNW Group/Agence 180deux)

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," recall his two sons, Alex and Emile. "He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft."

The family must now take the necessary time to cope with this enormous and devastating loss. "We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion. We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world."

Alex, Emile, their mother and the Vallée family are issuing this official statement and now ask that everyone kindly respect their need to mourn their loss in private.

Rest assured that additional information and details of a ceremony to celebrate the life of the filmmaker will be provided at a later date.

And as Jean-Marc would say: "Cut, print, thank you, bye!"

#cutprintthankyoubye

Version française disponible ici

For all other requests: comm@realbyfake.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agence 180deux