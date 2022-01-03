Brondell Releases Thinnest Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat on the Market

Plus, Brondell's FDA-Cleared Air Purifier that Eliminates COVID-19 in 15 Minutes Will Soon Be Available on Bestbuy.com, Homedepot.com, Target.com, Amazon.com, and Bedbathandbeyond.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brondell, a pioneer in innovation focusing on health and personal care technologies in North America, announces the release of the Swash Thinline Electronic Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat. At under 4 inches in height, it is the thinnest bidet toilet seat on the market today.

While all bidet toilet seats offer a hygienic, eco-friendly alternative to toilet paper, many are overly large and bulky, maintaining the outdated look and feel of an old-fashioned medical device. With the Swash Thinline, customers can finally get all of the benefits of a bidet without having to sacrifice the style or appearance of their bathroom.

Despite its remarkably thin frame, the Swash Thinline carries an abundance of luxury features, including a stainless steel nozzle system, a multi-colored nightlight, a warm air dryer, an instant ceramic water heater, and more. Available with either a side-arm control panel or a wireless remote, the Swash Thinline will be available for $599.99 at Brondell.com later this spring.

While the Swash Thinline is an aesthetic and technological step forward for bathroom hygiene, Brondell continues to make advancements in air purification, as well.

Most recently, Brondell made headlines with the release of the Brondell Pro Sanitizing Air Purifier with AG+ Technology by Aurabeat . Featured in publications like the Washington Post , the Brondell Pro is proven by independent lab testing at MRIGlobal to eliminate ≥99.9% of COVID-19 virus within 15 minutes and holds the Intertek Sustainability Verified Zero Ozone certification .

Boasting 5 layers of protection, the Brondell Pro is a game-changer for cold, flu, and wildfire season. This advanced air purification system includes a High-efficiency H12 HEPA Grade filter, a Nanocrystalline filter, a UV Disinfection Lamp, a Plasma Generator, and more. Together, these systems help remove household allergens, smoke, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other harmful gases, bacteria, and airborne viruses such as H1N1 and H3N2 influenza.

Brondell—who recently committed to donating 1% of annual gross profits to environmental nonprofits by joining 1% for the Planet —will soon release this groundbreaking air purifier for $699 on Bestbuy.com , Homedepot.com , Target.com , Amazon.com , and Bedbathandbeyond.com .

"While vaccines, boosters, and face masks are helping us in the fight against COVID-19, the Delta and Omicron variants are reminders that this pandemic is not over yet," said Steve Scheer, president, Brondell. "The Brondell Pro provides consumers and business owners another powerful tool to make their environments safer for their families, employees, and customers."

The Brondell Pro is registered and cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Class II Medical Device, and AG+ Technology holds 16 certifications . Brondell is the only company to maintain the right to sell and market its own air purifier using AG+ Technology in North America.

About Brondell

At Brondell, we harness cutting-edge technology to improve your health—at home, at the office, or anywhere else. Backed by science, research, and design, our products deliver cleaner air, healthier hydration, and better hygiene in the bathroom and beyond. Each is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into your life, so that the things you do every day—like breathing, drinking, bathing, and flushing—are better for both you and the planet. Life is an ecosystem, and so is Brondell.

About Aurabeat Technology Limited

Aurabeat , headquartered in the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, is committed to providing sustainable, pollution and virus-free clean air for everyone in the world. Its world-class R&D team boasts decades of experience in engineering and environmental science relating to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), airborne disease transmission, and air purification. AG+ Technology is currently being used in 22 countries around the world, protecting against COVID-19 virus air transmission in medical centers, offices, fitness centers, retail stores, auto dealerships, hotels, restaurants and bars, movie theaters, schools, and universities, including Cornell University.

