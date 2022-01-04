Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats

BioMarin to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences in January

- Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top on Thursday, January 6 at 11:00am ET
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BioMarin to Present at Two Investor Conferences in January 2022

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two virtual conferences in January. To access the live webcasts, please visit: https://investors.biomarin.com/.  An archived version of the presentations will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare disorders. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

###

Contacts:


Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-in-two-virtual-investor-conferences-in-january-301452837.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.