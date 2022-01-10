ChizComm Founders Announce Exit from Genius Brands International, ChizComm Ltd and ChizComm Beacon Media

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ChizComm Ltd. And ChizComm Beacon Media founders Harold and Jennifer Chizick made the following statement today about their exit from Genius Brands, ChizComm and ChizComm Beacon Media. (NASDAQ: GNUS).

"We are extremely disappointed to be leaving Genius Brands and ChizComm after less than a year of being with Genius Brands. However, our vision on how to best grow the Company does not align well with Genius Brands."

"Last week, Genius Brands imposed organizational changes that reduced our role in the Company and was a breach of our agreement with Genius Brands. Efforts to resolve this matter in an amicable fashion have been unsuccessful. We believe that we have been terminated on a without cause basis and now have no choice but to depart the Company and explore options for how to recoup the considerable sums remaining due to us."

"ChizComm staff is at the heart of everything we do. We want to thank this phenomenal team - past and present – that have contributed to building a great organization that prioritizes integrity, drive and passion. And to the ChizComm client base, it has been an honor working in partnership to unlock opportunities and drive growth. Stay tuned for what we do next."

Harold and Jennifer founded ChizComm Ltd. in 2013, a marketing communications and media buying agency in the lifestyle, family, entertainment, toy, and gaming spaces. Harold previously worked as a senior-level executive at top tier organizations including Spin Master Ltd. and MEGA Brands, as well as serving on several Toy Industry Association committees and having spent six years as the Official Spokesperson for the Canadian Toy Association.

In February 2021, ChizComm Ltd. and ChizComm Beacon Media were acquired by GBI. Harold served as CEO of both companies and Jennifer as COO of ChizComm Ltd. Additionally, Harold was named President of Marketing, Content Sales and Consumer Products for GBI.

In the past year working with Genius Brands, Harold secured a Master Toy Partner for Rainbow Rangers, led the partnership to have Kartoon Channel! stream on Pluto TV, and led the marketing to deliver over 70M views on Stan Lee Superhero Kindergarten.

View original content:

SOURCE Wishing Thumbelina