Turboprop Aircraft Values Steadily Increasing Amid Tight Inventory Levels, According to Sandhills Global Market Report

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Sandhills Global aviation market report finds that asking values for turboprop aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces increased 4.8% year-over-year from December 2020 to December 2021. Dwindling used turboprop aircraft inventory levels, especially in key age groups and for certain models, remain a primary driver of asking value increases. The new market report follows Sandhills' recent market report identifying noteworthy supply and demand trends within the used piston single aircraft category.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the U.S. used turboprop aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. Highlights include noteworthy value trends in Beechcraft King Air series.

Turboprop Aircraft: US Used Market

Turboprop Aircraft: US Used Market, Inventory Trend

Turboprop Aircraft: US Used Market, Beechcraft King Air

Asking Values

The 4.8% YOY asking value increase for used turboprop aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces means that the average turboprop aircraft was valued at $1,412,023 in December 2021 compared to $1,347,814 in December 2020 .

From November to December 2021 , turboprop aircraft asking values increased 3.9%, an average value jump of $53,000 .

Inventory Levels

The current market report shows inventory in the turboprop aircraft category is down 56.6% YOY.

The 0- to 10-year age group displayed the steepest inventory drop, down 64.4% YOY. The lowest decline was found in the 25-year-plus age group, which was still down 52.2% YOY.

Beechcraft King Air Series

Sandhills asking EVI for Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft were up 2.8% YOY in December.

The King Air 200 series, up nearly 19% YOY, is a key driver of Beechcraft King Air asking values. The Sandhills EVI shows steady value increases in King Air 200 models since March 2021 ; average asking values are up $330,000 YOY, topping $2,000,000 in December.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the aviation, construction, agriculture, and commercial trucking industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, commercial trucking, and aviation industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including Controller.com, AuctionTime.com , TractorHouse.com , MachineryTrader.com , TruckPaper.com , and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator and AircraftEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tools, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

