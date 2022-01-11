Herby Bowman Departs Public Storage to Join Store Space Self Storage as Senior Director of Business Development

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage recently announced Herby Bowman joined the Company as Senior Director, Business Development. His primary area of focus will be to grow the brand's third-party partnerships and contribute to the company's acquisition portfolio.

Herby Bowman, Senior Director, Business Development, Store Space

Prior to aligning with Store Space, Bowman was Director of Business Development for Public Storage for two-and-a-half years.

"It was Store Space's entrepreneurial approach, operational results, and flexibility related to deal-making that got me interested," Bowman remarked on his decision to join Store Space. "My experience so far in self-storage has been very rigid, and that is not the way Store Space approaches the business. Store Space has great operational results, but their approach is much more flexible and entrepreneurial."

Bowman believes this approach greatly aligns with the various strategies he has been formulating and implementing in his deal-making process throughout his career.

Michael Baillargeon, Senior Vice President of Operations, cited Bowman's industry knowledge and multifaceted experience as invaluable to Store Space's continued progression as a leader in the self-storage industry.

"Our team brings together a wealth of experience from multiple industries and sectors," Baillargeon said. "Attracting someone with Herby's experience and qualifications further amplifies our approach disrupting the status quo in the storage industry."

As Store Space continues to progress in the industry, Bowman is eager to leverage Store Space's flexible approach to deal-making to create innovative partnerships with other operators that would foster mutualistic benefits.

About Store Space: Store Space Self Storage is a self-storage owner and third-party management company based in Winter Garden, FL. The Company currently owns, operates or has purchase agreements for more than 80 properties in 20 states. The Company fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platform and strategic digital marketing programs. Contact Store Space at inquiries@storespace.com or visit www.storespace.com.

