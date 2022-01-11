Company behind leading real estate services and brands - including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® - once again leads the industry with more powerful people in residential real estate than any other company

Realogy Boasts More Top Leaders - and More Women Leaders - Than Any Other Company on the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, once again leads the industry in the 2022 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) as home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company, with over 30 leaders ranked. The company also boasts nearly 25% of the SP 200's top 30 leaders, including more women than any other company.

Released today by the management consultants at T3 Sixty, the list also recognizes Realogy president and chief executive officer Ryan Schneider as one of real estate's top three leaders. Schneider has ranked as one of the top five leaders in the industry since joining Realogy.

Realogy also has a strong showing on T3 Sixty's Most Powerful Women Executives list, with Sue Yannaccone, Realogy Franchise Group president and CEO, named the highest-ranked female leader in a solo position and the second highest woman overall on the 2022 SP 200.

"It is incredibly exciting to see so many of our dedicated affiliated agents, franchise owners, and Realogy leaders represented on the Swanepoel Power 200 year after year, especially as we continue to lead the industry with top female representation," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's president and CEO. "Realogy is powered by the industry's best, and this recognition demonstrates the impact of our influential leadership as we continue moving real estate to what's next."

"Realogy's stabilization is one of the underreported and underappreciated stories in real estate over the past year, and Schneider, who took the helm of the company in 2018, is largely responsible for turning the company around," said Stefan Swanepoel, Chairman and CEO T3 Sixty. "Only two other executives have had such a consistent top five ranking as Schneider."

The SP 200 is created and published by real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty and is the only formal annual analysis and ranking of the real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders. Realogy-affiliated leaders named in the rankings, in order of appearance, include:

2022 Swanepoel Power 200

Ryan Schneider, president and CEO, Realogy

Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker and Realogy Brokerage Group

Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Michael Miedler, president and CEO, CENTURY 21 Real Estate

Scott Webber, CEO, Sierra & Summit, LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Martin Charlwood, president and CEO, CENTURY 21 Canada

Kate Rossi, regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

Greg Macres, regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

Budge Huskey, president and CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Mark Woodroof, managing partner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Paul Breunich, president and owner, William Pitt/Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Dan Kruse, president and CEO, CENTURY 21 Affiliated

Greg Rand, Regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

Michael Mahon, CEO, Corcoran Global Living

Deems Dickinson, president, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Deidre O'Connell, CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Todd Hetherington, CEO, CENTURY 21 New Millennium

Mike Prodehl, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

Mike Grady, president and COO, Coldwell Banker Bain

Mark Lowham, CEO, TTR Sotheby's International Realty

Liz Gehringer, president, Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business, COO Coldwell Banker Real Estate

Brian Arrington, founding partner and CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty

Stephanie Anton, president, Corcoran Affiliate Network

Simon Chen, EVP of product and innovation, Realogy

Ken Schmidt and Mike Schmidt, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies, Century 21 Real Estate, and Sotheby's International Realty

Lori Arnold, owner and broker, Coldwell Banker Apex

Peter Hunt, chairman and CEO, Hunt Real Estate ERA

Christopher Masiello, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

The Top 40 Women Executives (subset of SP200)

Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands

Kate Rossi, regional EVP, Coldwell Banker Realty

Deirdre O'Connell, CEO, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

Stephanie Anton, president, Corcoran Affiliate Network

Real Estate Almanac 2022 Watchlist

Leesa Harper Rispoli, president and broker-owner, Coldwell Banker D'Ann Harper

Nashira Layade, EVP and CTO of business services, Realogy

Craig McClelland, COO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

Shelley Tomlinson Johnson, CEO, Tomlinson Real Estate Group, Century 21 Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, and Sotheby's International Realty

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., as well as honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021 and Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.

