Cotopaxi Partners with Sezzle, Granting Shoppers Access to Financial Freedom

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, today announces its partnership with Cotopaxi –– a leader in the global outdoor industry. This partnership further strengthens Sezzle's expertise in the Outdoor industry, adding to an impressive roster of clients that includes merchants such as Keen, Orca, Klymit, Rumpl, Grand Trunk, Altitude Sports, Dragon Alliance, Hobie Eyewear, and Optic Nerve.

Sezzle's mission is to 'financially empower the next generation' and going beyond by creating a better world for the next generation through ethical initiatives. As members of the B Corp community, Sezzle and Cotopaxi meet the highest verified social and environmental performance standards to people and the planet, using business as a force for good. Sezzle places purpose alongside profitability and aligns itself with like-minded companies such as Cotopaxi.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sezzle as a fellow B Corp and Climate Neutral organization, to enable flexible payment options for our valued customers," said Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith. "These strategic partnerships are not only beneficial to the customer experience, but also align with our own company values and missions as an impact-driven brand."

"In proactively partnering with Cotopaxi, we are honoring our pledge to support social good and environmental sustainability while providing shoppers with a responsible way to budget," said Veronica Katz , Sezzle Chief Revenue Officer. "Our company is committed to a purpose-driven approach to financing, guiding our hand in creating meaningful ways to improve the world around us. We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with such an incredible, mission-driven company like Cotopaxi."

Cotopaxi joins Sezzle's growing base of over 44,000 online and in-store retailers .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is an outdoor gear brand founded to create sustainably designed products that fight extreme poverty, inspire adventure, and move people to do good. As a certified B Corporation, we believe in using the power of business as a force for social, environmental, and economic good. Our creed, Gear for Good, touches every aspect of our company. Cotopaxi is committed to making all of our gear using recycled, repurposed, or responsible materials by 2025.

We allocate 1% of our annual revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation which awards grants to outstanding nonprofit partners carefully selected for their track records at improving the human condition and alleviating poverty. In 2020, Cotopaxi aided 822,000 people through poverty alleviation programs, and in 2021, we hope to assist 1 million people experiencing extreme poverty. For more information please visit Cotopaxi.com.

