Ducane™, Concord®, and Allied™ 80G2E 80% Two-Stage Constant Torque Gas Furnace Earns Top 25 Product Recognition from Retrofit Magazine

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Air Enterprises™, a Lennox International Inc. Company, earned recognition in retrofit's Top 25 Products awards for its Ducane™, Concord® and Allied™ 80G2E 80% Two-Stage Constant Torque (CT) gas furnace. Appearing in retrofit's January-February 2022 issue, the ninth-annual Top 25 list celebrates the products that received the most reader clicks from September 2020 to October 2021 out of approximately 700 products posted to the magazine's website.

Allied Air Enterprises™, a Lennox International Inc. Company, earned recognition in retrofit’s Top 25 Products awards for its Ducane™, Concord® and Allied™ 80G2E 80% Two-Stage Constant Torque (CT) gas furnace. Appearing in retrofit’s January-February 2022 issue, the ninth-annual Top 25 list celebrates the products that received the most reader clicks from September 2020 to October 2021 out of approximately 700 products posted to the magazine’s website.

"We consider retrofit a source for our readers to find innovative solutions and products for their own retrofit projects," says Publisher John Riester. "The Top 25 Products special in our January/February issue is a great resource to our readers showcasing the products readers' peers thought were most interesting within the pages of retrofit and on our website."

"We're thrilled to receive recognition for the 80G2E Two-Stage CT Gas Furnace in retrofit's Top 25 Products," said Trent Davis, Director of Marketing, Allied Air Enterprises. "The furnace's two-stage gas system is capable of adjusting its heat output based on conditions inside the home to maximize energy efficiency offering customers excellent performance and indoor comfort."

Designed to offer dealers and distributors easier installation and serviceability, the 80G2E 80% Two-Stage Constant Torque (CT) gas furnace features an up-flow to horizontal conversion that does not require modification or kits, a removable floor base and left or right-side utility connections. Delivering dependable performance and affordability to customers, the two-stage gas furnace features a two-stage gas valve and constant torque ECM blower motor to enhance comfort and reduce energy consumption across five different operating speeds. The furnace is protected by a Limited Lifetime heat exchanger warranty† and a 10-year limited parts warranty†.

For more information on the new Ducane, Concord and Allied 80G2E 80% Two-Stage CT Gas Furnace, please visit www.alliedair.com. Click here to see the retrofit list of Top 25 Products.

†Timely registration required (except in California, Quebec, or any other jurisdiction where registration requirements to effectuate warranties are prohibited by law). We encourage you to read the full terms and conditions at www.ducanehvac.com , www.concord-air.com , and www.alliednow.com .

About Allied Air Enterprises

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase™, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities based across North America. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Air Enterprises