Exadel Reports Record-Breaking Company Growth

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, today announced its strongest annual growth ever, achieving an organic 35% YoY revenue increase in 2021. In addition, the company acquired digital business consultant Coppei, added new offices in Uzbekistan and Georgia, and added 31 new clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Exadel Inc.)

To support this unprecedented growth, Exadel grew headcount 45% organically—53% including the Coppei acquisition—and brought on board new CEO Darren Oberst in November, as founder Fima Katz transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Exadel also made great strides in refining its internal systems and processes, while introducing new service offerings. Recent developments include:

Launch of a new engagement model, Team as a Service (TaaS), which provides full teams of specialists that independently execute deliverables based on requirements from customers. With TaaS, customers receive a team that has the right balance of technical ability and team cohesion, together with a simplified management requirement.

Formal establishment of a new Client Engagement team — a group of professionals that seek to bring value to clients through proactively finding innovative technical solutions to address their business needs.

A doubling of the recruitment team and expansion of the recruitment marketing department.

Another successful year for Exadel Practices including AI and Machine Learning, DevOps and Cloud, Marketing Technology, Content Marketing, QA and QA Automation, and others. The technical solutions developed by Exadel Practices benefitted not only Exadel clients but a broader developer community with 10 new open source projects backed by Exadel.

Blending strategic advice and advanced data insight expertise, Coppei broadens Exadel's service offering and brings years of consulting experience to help clients gain a clear vision of innovation and transformation.

"It has been a great honor to lead Exadel for more than two decades," said Katz. "To wrap up my tenure as CEO at the end of our most successful year on record is bittersweet. I am so proud of this team, how we have grown, adapted and out-innovated the competition through a global pandemic and other hardships along the way. I look forward to more great things to come in 2022."

"I am incredibly proud to see the continued growth and innovation within Exadel," said Oberst. "I am thankful to be a part of the leadership team and help our clients take on their toughest innovation projects. We are also grateful for our long-term partners who continue to rely on us to help solve their biggest challenges."

Tweet this: NEWS: @exadel has a strong 2021 with 35% YoY revenue growth, and dozens of new marquis clients

Exadel is actively hiring. Learn more about open opportunities: https://exadel.com/careers/ .

About Exadel



Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exadel