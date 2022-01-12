IPSY UNVEILS LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION WITH ADDISON RAE

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPSY, a BFA (Beauty For All) Industries brand, today announced the launch of Glam Bag x Addison Rae. The fifth edition of IPSY's Glam Bag X program is a collection of beauty favorites curated by Addison Rae, content creator, actress, singer and co-founder of ITEM Beauty with incubator Madeby Collective.

Glam Bag x Addison Rae

With more than 100 million followers across social media, Addison brings her bright energy and strong connection to her followers to this edition of the Glam Bag X. This follows the previously highly-coveted collections from Patrick Ta, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey and Huda. Addison is no stranger to IPSY as well -- she battled Khloé Kardashian, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in a hilarious, face-to-face tiny hands "Make-Off" challenge last fall.

"I'm so excited to finally share that I'm the next curator! I love IPSY because we both believe in self-expression. Whatever inspires yours, I'm totally here for it," Addison Rae shared. "I can't wait for you to see everything I picked for my Glam Bag X collab. I'm completely obsessed with throwback looks, so my Glam Bag X is like a trip back to the '90s—but with a modern twist everyone will love. I included my favorite brands to help me show you my fave looks, products, and moments from the most epic beauty decade ever."

Glam Bag x Addison Rae recipients will be delighted by a total of eight full-sized products worth up to $500 for just $55. Five of the products are tailored to individual preferences via IPSY's proprietary machine learning technology, IPSY Match, and three can be chosen from a personalized assortment. The collection will include Addison's top selects from coveted brands such as PAT McGRATH LABS, STILA, ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS and KINSHIP, among others, as well as bestsellers from her line, ITEM Beauty.

"With her unmatched self-confidence and genuineness, Addison has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the world, inspiring many others through her self-assurance and ability to be the best version of herself," Emine ErSelcuk, BFA's SVP of Merchandising, said. "At IPSY, our goal is to inspire self-expression—a goal we share with Addison—which is why we're so excited to bring this fifth edition of our Glam Bag X to life for all Ipsters."

Glam Bag X is currently available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members and ships every three months. The full Glam Bag x Addison Rae collection drops in February, and members can reserve their spots for this limited-edition run at ipsy.com/glambagx.

About IPSY

IPSY, a BFA Industries brand, is a personalized beauty subscription that inspires self-expression and strives to make beauty more inclusive and welcoming to all. IPSY delivers customized Glam Bags leveraging IPSY Match, a proprietary machine learning technology that analyzes hundreds of attributes to delight each member with beauty products fit for their lifestyle. With an avid beauty community and more than 200 million product reviews, IPSY has created the ultimate beauty discovery platform.

About ITEM Beauty

ITEM Beauty, developed by TikTok star Addison Rae and beauty brand incubator Madeby Collective, is a dermatologist-tested, clean brand that promises to redefine beauty norms by instilling confidence, self-love and self-expression. The ITEM Beauty product lineup is made with science-backed ingredients that are free of parabens, phthalates, talc, and mineral oil. ITEM Beauty products are thoughtfully developed for Gen Z consumers thanks to the bold, fuss-free packaging and unexpected product forms. ITEM Beauty is available at www.ITEMBeauty.com and www.Sephora.com

About Addison Rae

Addison Rae has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the world. This year, Rae made her theatrical debut starring in Miramax's HE'S ALL THAT. The film premiered at #1 on Netflix globally on August 27th, and Rae has since signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix. Additionally, Addison co-wrote and released her debut single "Obsessed", produced by a dream team of chart-topping producers, in March 2021. Rae is the co-founder of both the clean cosmetics company ITEM Beauty, as well as Addison Rae Fragrance, her own line of mood enhancing scents. She is also an ambassador for American Eagle and has partnered with Pandora for their Pandora ME collection.

