SHERMAN THEATRICAL ENTERTAINMENT SET TO RELEASE "THE ROBBIE SHERMAN SONGBOOK" AUDIO ALBUM ON JANUARY 14

Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherman Theatrical Entertainment Ltd. announces the release of "The Robbie Sherman Songbook," marking the 100 year anniversary of Sherman family songwriting. The premier "must-have" audition tool for musical theatre performers and enthusiasts, the audio album features 16 tracks from Robert J. Sherman's theatrical musical catalogue, many of which have been recorded by some of the West End's most notable stars, including Olivier Award winner Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and Olivier nominated Rachel John (Hamilton).

The premier "must-have" audition tool for musical theatre performers…recorded by some of West End's most notable stars

This collection of songs was selected from five musicals written by Robert J. Sherman, including Bumblescratch, Love Birds, and A Spoonful of Sherman, as well as upcoming musical projects The Magic Flute and The Penguin Pirate.  A perfect addition to any performer's musical theatre audition repertoire, The Robbie Sherman Songbook includes songs written specifically for younger characters who possess all the complexity and dimensionality that have come to define the youth of today.

The album was produced by Sherman alongside West End Music Director Mark Warman.  Orchestral arrangements were provided by Rowland Lee and Big Band arrangements were created by James Spilling.

The complete list of tracks includes:

Song

Musical

Performer

Heart of a Stranger

The Penguin Pirate

Sam Tutty

The Sharpest Smile

Love Birds

Anna Stolli

Crunchy Crackers

Love Birds

Greg Castiglioni

Did You Ever Have a Dream

The Penguin Pirate

Matthew Croke

It's Your Birthday

Love Birds

The Femmes

The Dream I Never Dreamed

Love Birds

Lewis Cornay/ Evie Hoskins

Love Birds

Love Birds

Philip Bertioli

Then You Fly

The Magic Flute

Jack Wolfe

Adorable Me!

Bumblescratch

Ilan Galkoff

That's Something

Bumblescratch

Evie Hoskins

We Will Live To Be Free

Bumblescratch

Tyrone Huntley

Blimey, I'm Slimy (Over You)

Love Birds

Robbie Sherman

Superhero

The Magic Flute

Emma Kingston

Melbourne Bumblescratch

Bumblescratch

Jessica Martin

Music of the Spheres

Bumblescratch

Rob Houchen

Long Long Road

Bumblescratch

Rachel John

The album will be available on all streaming platforms on January 14, 2022.  Sheet music for all tracks will be available exclusively through Hal Leonard and its affiliates.

For additional information, visit Sherman Theatrical Entertainment or follow @shermantheatrical.

About Sherman Theatrical Entertainment
Sherman Theatrical Entertainment was created as a musical theatre and entertainment company with an early emphasis on theatrical production and music publishing and licensing.  Founded by Robert J. Sherman, Bret Goldin, and Andrew Kaplan in 2021, the company builds on the 100-year-old, Sherman family legacy portfolio best known for film song scores such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and theme park songs such as It's a Small World After All.

