AI Body Modeling company Bold Metrics unveils world's first Body Data NFT technology to power Web3 experiences for apparel brands and retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bold Metrics, the leader in AI Body Modeling, announced its move into the NFT space with the world's first body data NFT (patent pending). The move allows Bold Metrics to work with Web3 native Ethereum wallets like Coinbase and Metamask to provide a streamlined experience for shoppers buying clothes online, in-store, or in the Metaverse.

Bold Metrics is unveiling the world's first Body Data NFT™ technology this week at #NRF2022 - Retail's Big Show

"We've always had the vision of making body data portable, the missing link has been an open and secure standard – NFTs allow us to deliver on this vision and instantly access the Web3 ecosystem." Daina Burnes, Co-founder & CEO of Bold Metrics

The Bold Metrics Body Data NFT™ can be powered by any body measurement capture methodology including Bold Metrics' proprietary AI body modeling technology. Shoppers with a Bold Metrics Body Data NFT™ in their Coinbase, MetaMask or other Ethereum wallets can instantly get apparel size recommendations on websites, access in-store concierge services, and generate avatars for use in popular Metaverses like Decentraland and The Sandbox.

"Our AI has been instrumental for brands like Canada Goose and Men's Wearhouse in the Web2 world. Now as consumers move to Web3 and into the Metaverse, we are able to provide that same best-in-class experience using our Body Data NFT." Morgan Linton, Co-founder & COO of Bold Metrics

With companies like Nike and adidas both making big moves in the NFT world and expanding into the Metaverse, Bold Metrics is positioning the company to play a key role in this digital transformation. Consumers will be able to easily create their Body Data NFT™ seamlessly from a phone, tablet, computer, or compatible AR/VR device and instantly provide brands, retailers, and Metaverses with their detailed body measurements authenticated on the blockchain.

While the initial focus of the Bold Metrics Body Data NFT™ is on apparel and Metaverse applications, the company plans to integrate with innovative automotive companies, video games, and fitness solutions in the future.

"When we look at how products will be personalized to people in the future, we see our Body Data NFT™ being at the core of these experiences. That future isn't ten years away, it's one or two years away and for some companies, it's happening right now." Jeff Mergy, VP of Product and Strategy at Bold Metrics

Bold Metrics is unveiling the Body Data NFT™ technology this week at #NRF2022 – Retail's Big Show, January 16-18, 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City. Attendees at the show will be some of the first to mint their Body Data NFT™.

Bold Metrics develops AI Body Modeling technologies that empower apparel brands to unlock the power of body data to boost conversions, slash return rates, and improve sustainability efforts. Bold Metrics innovative solutions supercharge supply chains through actionable insights based on actual customer body measurements, proprietary algorithms, and advanced machine learning technologies that have been proven to be the most accurate in its category.

