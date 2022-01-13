Blue Water Adds Popular Virginia Campground to Portfolio

OCEAN CITY, Md., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate developer and outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water has recently expanded its partnership with Sun Outdoors with the acquisition of Tall Pines Harbor Campground in Temperanceville, Va., in November. This property, recognized as the ARVC National Park of the Year in 2018, features nearly 300 sites with a mixture of cabins, safari tents, RV sites and tent sites.

"It's an exceptional campground with a long and rich tradition for creating family camping memories."

"We're so excited about the addition of Tall Pines Harbor to our portfolio of campgrounds on the Delmarva Peninsula and Virginia's Eastern Shore," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "It's an exceptional campground with a long and rich tradition for creating family camping memories and we're excited to take it to the next level."

With water trike rentals, kayaks, horseshoes, gaga ball, and the ability to go fishing, crabbing, and bird watching, families are bound to find something they will love on vacation at Tall Pines Harbor. Guests can enjoy a splash park, pool, jumping pillow, arcade and more at this property that is open from March through November. Right on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Tall Pines Harbor offers guests the opportunity to explore nearby attractions , such as NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center, the Delmarva Discovery Center and Chincoteague Island.

Tall Pines Harbor joins recent acquisitions in Texas and Florida as part of Blue Water's rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of properties. The company is looking forward to adding even more managed properties, owned assets, and new developments to their portfolio, all while upholding the nationally recognized and respected Blue Water standard.

"We're excited about growing, but even more so about how we are growing," said Burbage. "We're adding great campgrounds in fantastic destinations. We're looking forward to adding Blue Water's signature customer service culture to these properties helping our campers and glampers create family memories that will last them a lifetime."

Learn more and book reservations at https://www.campspot.com/book/tall-pines-harbor?_ga=2.230466651.694789322.1641994643-1545441142.1641832822.

About Blue Water:

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and west to Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com .

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 175 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Sun Outdoors is a division of Sun Communities Inc., a publicly traded company which, as of September 30, 2021, owns, operates and has an interest in 584 developed manufactured home, RV and marina properties comprising over 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sun Communities is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. www.suncommunities.com.

