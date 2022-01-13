Comscore and L2, Inc. Launch First of Its Kind Cookie-free Audiences Based on Voter Insights Comscore Voter Profile Predictive Audiences based on L2, Inc. voter data offer privacy-forward political-based audiences leading up to the 2022 midterm elections

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and L2, Inc., a leading provider of voter data, today announced the launch of innovative cookie-free audiences based on behavioral political data for ad targeting across digital, mobile, and CTV ad inventory. The partnership will deliver cookie-free voter profile audiences tailored for privacy-safe political targeting available in all leading DSPs.

The collaboration will combine L2's unparalleled voter insights with Comscore's patent-pending Predictive Audiences methodology to create first of its kind cookie-free political audiences. Now advertisers can leverage the Comscore Predictive Audiences voter profile segments powered by L2 insights to reach audiences based on political behaviors such as voting likelihood and political affiliation as well as based on political opinions such as candidate approval and where voters stand on polarizing issues like vaccination, immigration and climate change. Comscore's Predictive Audiences voter profile segments provides a crosswalk between audience behaviors and privacy-friendly contextual signals to enable advertisers to engage political-based audiences with L2's best-in-class voter profile data. Comscore's Predictive Audiences have proven to be a cost efficient targeting tactic, driving campaign performance at a lower cost compared to user-ID based targeting in multiple case studies.

For over 50 years, L2, Inc. has set the industry standard for having the highest quality and most comprehensive voter and consumer file available. L2's 53-point hygiene and processing method remains unparalleled in market.

"When we created Predictive Audiences our goal was to work with the best data providers in each sector," said Rachel Gantz, General Manager, Advertising, Comscore. "Our partnership with L2 is a reflection of this goal. We are joining forces with the leader in voter data to create privacy-friendly political behaviors and opinion-based audiences to ensure advertisers can reach their target audience in the rapidly-evolving media and regulatory environment."

"We are thrilled to launch these privacy-focused audiences with Comscore in a midterm election year," said Joy Friedman, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, L2. "We are known as a trusted partner within the political space and being able to offer our clients future-proof and effective targeting built on our unparalleled data set is invaluable."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About L2

L2, Inc. is the longest-serving national voter file provider in the United States. For over 50 years L2 has set every industry standard for data quality and processing providing a national voter file with over 600 demographics, consumer, donor, contact and modeled attributes available. L2's 53 stage hygiene and processing methodology is why the nation's leading political researchers and analytics firms turn to L2 when they are looking for the most accurate voter file. In addition to the national voter file L2 provides national consumer and automotive databases that include hundreds of additional unique attributes that are built on top of the same proprietary processing methodology. For more information, visit: https://l2-data.com/

