Net Health's PointRight Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointRight, a Net Health company, today announced that it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. With the announcement, the company becomes one of the first in the long-term care/post-acute market to successfully complete the rigorous review process and achieve the elite designation.

(PRNewsfoto/Net Health Systems, Inc.)

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that PointRight has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Earning the HITRUST CSF Certification for the PointRight application demonstrates our commitment to performance and security," said Jason James, Chief Information Officer at Net Health. "It shows we go beyond basic compliance and have made a concerted effort to obtain the education and training needed to achieve the ultimate level of security: the HITRUST Certification. The HITRUST certification demonstrated not only our commitment to protecting patient data but also the maturity level of our security program at Net Health."

Achieving HITRUST certification is a rigorous process covering training, education, risk management, change control processes, reporting business continuity, disaster recovery plans, incidence response protocols and more. The process covers a total of 19 domains and 156 controls and associated criteria. HITRUST also checks to ensure whether key areas have been tested and proven effective.

"It takes a tremendous amount of time and work to prepare and go through the audit process," said Net Health's IT Security Manager Jay Miller, who led the certification process. "We are proud that PointRight's system was able to achieve high scores across each of these domains. This level of information security shows our commitment to the data we are entrusted with by our clients to monitor and safeguard."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services at HITRUST. "The fact that PointRight has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

PointRight partners with more than 2,400 skilled nursing facilities, hospital systems and accountable care organizations (ACOs) across the US. The company provides cloud-based analytics that show a 360⁰ view of long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) facility performance and clinical outcomes. Equipped with these insights, LTPAC providers and payers can lower re-hospitalization rates, improve clinical outcomes, and build and manage high-performing networks.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in 25,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.