QuickLogic Offers Display Interface Bridge Solutions to Ease Global Supply Constraint Challenges

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that its ArcticLink® III BX family of display interface bridging devices is readily available to implement bridge solutions for new and existing products. With eleven distinct variations, the ArcticLink III BX family supports popular mobile handheld device display standards of RGB, MIPI DSI (both two and four lane), and LVDS at up to WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolutions. The ultra-low power family provides display bridging solutions across a wide range of applications including mobile consumer devices, medical applications, and industrial IoT.

Global supply chain problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in dramatically increased lead times or the effective unavailability of bridging solutions from many other vendors. Fortunately, QuickLogic has shipped over 50 million units of the ArcticLink III family of bridging solutions and continues to have a well-managed and stocked inventory of devices. Driver source code makes it easy for developers to integrate these new parts with their existing host processors.

The ArcticLink III BX family supports MIPI-DSI or RGB inputs as well as MIPI-DSI, LVDS, and/or RGB outputs in single bridge or dual-output configurations. Small (4.5mm x 4.5mm) package sizes require little board space and the family features ultra-low power consumption making system integration simple and easy.

"The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous semiconductor supply issues across the industry. One area which seems to be particularly affected is display bridging applications" said Brian Faith, chief executive officer at QuickLogic. "Fortunately, we have been able to manage our own supply chain effectively and as a result are in a strong position to help customers meet their display bridging needs with our ultra-low power and highly flexible ArcticLink III BX platform and are seeing strong interest for solutions we can fulfill with very reasonable lead times."

The QuickLogic ArcticLink III BX Display Bridge FPGAs are available in volume production quantities now. For more information including data sheets, application notes, and white papers visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/display-bridges/arcticlink-iii.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

