TurboTenant releases its State of the Rental Industry Report 2021

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, an all-in-one, free property management tool, released its annual analysis of rental industry trends - the State of the Rental Industry Report 2021 . Utilizing both landlord and renter survey data collected throughout 2021, the report examines trends related to rent payments, evictions, rent relief and more.

The percentage of landlords who received full, partial, and zero rent payments throughout 2021.

"TurboTenant's State of the Rental Industry Report provides a deep dive into the impact the pandemic continues to have on the rental industry," said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant's CEO. "It is evident in our survey data that independent landlords and renters continue to face challenges related to rent relief, eviction moratoriums and a competitive real estate market."

The State of the Rental Industry Report 2021 Key Findings

Many renters still struggled to pay rent last year despite positive job growth and increased vaccine ability in the U.S. The issue was exacerbated by the slow rollout of rent relief. Here are a few key findings:

For every month of 2021, landlords with 1-4 units received the most full rent payments and the most missed rent payments.

In December, 17% of landlords said they had filed for eviction due to nonpayment of rent - the highest percentage yet.

Since April of 2021, over 50% of renters reported monthly they were unaware of federal or state emergency rental assistance programs.

"Through our product and education, we strive to respond in real-time to the challenges landlords and renters are facing," Nally said. "Free rent reporting and the ability to collect partial rent payments online were direct responses to such challenges. We hope the data in this report provides helpful insights for the broader rental industry as it has for us."

