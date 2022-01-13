VISTRY USHERS IN NEW ERA OF AI-Enabled Automated Order-Taking POWERED BY NVIDIA

VISTRY USHERS IN NEW ERA OF AI-Enabled Automated Order-Taking POWERED BY NVIDIA NEXT-GEN DRIVE THRU CAPABILITIES unveiled at NRF BIG SHOW 2022

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the annual NRF Big Show event, Vistry announced its drive-thru Automated Order Taking (AOT) solution, a voice bot powered by NVIDIA, for quick-service restaurants (QSRs) to improve speed and quality of service. The AOT solution integrates into Vistry's cloud-to-edge platform, adding to their AI capabilities for computer vision and IoT analytics in the restaurant. The Vistry platform allows brand operators to easily deploy and manage these new voice capabilities in a cost effective and scalable way.

Vistry announces its drive-thru Automated Order Taking (AOT) solution, a voice bot powered by NVIDIA, for restaurants.

The AOT solution automates customer interactions by capturing voice orders and integrating with the kitchen for faster order fulfillment - requiring minimal human intervention. The solution was developed with the following key features -

uses the latest advancements in conversational AI for menu understanding and menu-based grammar;

offers flexible levels of automation -- from assistance of team members to fully automated order taking with no human intervention;

improves order-taking experience by using integrated sensors that reduces drive-thru background noise, while clearly understanding the customer's order;

leverages a digital display for real-time feedback with a dynamic menu board that can be updated with recommendations based on customer preferences.

The AOT solution is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform and NVIDIA A2 Tensor Core GPUs, with micro-services built using NVIDIA Riva and NVIDIA NeMo software development kits (SDK). The SDKs include conversational AI models for automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and text-to-speech.

"Innovations in the drive-thru industry have been relatively stagnant over the last few decades, but now AI offers QSRs new ways to engage with their guests within the drive-thru," said Atif Kureishy, founder and CEO of Vistry. "Our AOT solution offers full integration with brands, including menu understanding as well as personalized recommendations to engage the guest through NVIDIA Riva."

"The pandemic and labor shortage have created many challenges for quick-service restaurants to deliver fast and quality service to customers," said Azita Martin, vice president and general manager of retail and QSR at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA's AI platform is enabling software companies like Vistry to deliver AI capabilities that dramatically improve drive-thru efficiency and restaurant operations."

About Vistry

AI for Restaurant Automation - We use vision, voice and IoT data analytics to help restaurants measure and improve their speed and quality of service.

www.vistry.ai

Media inquiries - contact@vistry.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Vistry