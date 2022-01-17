Ben E. Keith Company Names Five Executives to Senior Leadership Positions

With over 200 years of experience, newly named Executive and Senior Vice Presidents are positioned to guide broad line foodservice distributor

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move reflecting the size and scope of Ben E. Keith Foods, the Fort Worth-based broad line foodservice distributor has made several changes to its executive leadership team.

Six of the company's most senior leaders – who, combined, have more than 200 years of experience with the company – have been promoted effective immediately.

Brian Lynch , who joined the company in 2002, has been named Executive Vice President.

Robbie Fish , who joined the company in 1984, has been named Senior Vice President, Division Management.

Chris Lewis , who joined the company in 1992, has been named Senior Vice President, Corporate Accounts.

Monica Martin , who joined the company in 2019, has been named Vice President of Human Resources.

Mike Needham , who joined the company in 1991, has been named Senior Vice President, Purchasing & Logistics.

David Werner , who joined the company in 1988, has been named Senior Vice President, Independent Sales and Marketing.

"As Ben E. Keith Foods continues to manage the current market conditions, it is important we effectively evolve our business structure," said Mike Sweet, President, Ben E. Keith Foods. "By promoting and giving added responsibilities to some of our most experienced and talented leaders -- Brian, Robbie, Chris, Monica, Mike and David – I am confident we are poised for the future."

About Ben E. Keith Foods

Established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1906, Ben E. Keith is the nation's fifth largest broad line foodservice distributor and operates today with eight divisions shipping to fifteen states throughout the country. For more information, visit: www.benekeith.com/food

Media Contact: Kamal Heikal, kgheikal@benekeith.com

