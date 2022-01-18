Binance Becomes the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry's First to Join the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA)

LONDON and DUBAI, UAE and SINGAPORE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced that it has joined the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) , a nonprofit corporation focused on identifying, validating, mitigating, and neutralizing cybercrime threats. Binance is the first organization from the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry to formally join the alliance.

The NCFTA was established in 2002 to enable the responsible sharing of information and subject matter expertise with partners from private sector industries, law enforcement, and academia. Its goal is to develop and share threat intelligence as part of the international effort to combat and defeat cybercrime. NCFTA's initiatives have helped prevent over $2 billion in potential losses and launch thousands of criminal and civil investigations, which have led to over a thousand arrests.

"Cybercrime is a global threat that continues to see exponential growth, with the potential to impact the very fabric of our society," said Matt LaVigna, President and CEO of the NCFTA.

"Binance is an industry leader with a proven track record in aiding international cybersecurity investigations. With their leadership, collaborative approach, and commitment to the war on cybercrime, they will enhance our ability to achieve the current mission of the NCFTA and assist in enabling a safe environment not only for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry, but for everyone," added Matt.

Binance has built one of the world's most advanced teams to tackle blockchain and cryptocurrency fraud. Its Binance Investigations Group is actively assisting law enforcement agencies worldwide. To date, Binance has cooperated with hundreds of criminal investigations, which have led to high-profile arrests, including a cybercriminal group laundering $500M in ransomware proceeds .

"The constantly evolving blockchain and cryptocurrency industry relies on strong cooperation between the industry, law enforcement, and government agencies," said Tigran Gambaryan, Vice President of Global Intelligence and Investigations at Binance. "Joining the NCFTA is an important step in our joint fight against cybercrime, securing the cryptocurrency ecosystem for the entire community. Binance aims to be the leading contributor in the fight against cybercrime, ransomware, and terrorism financing. We will continue our fight against cybercrime and increase our level of cooperation and transparency through our partnership with the NCFTA."

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of cryptocurrency products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com .

About NCFTA:

The National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance is a non-profit corporation focused on identifying, validating, mitigating, and ultimately neutralizing cybercrime threats through strategic alliances and partnerships with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in the public, private, and academic sectors. Ever vigilant in uncovering emerging cyber threats, NCFTA shares threat information and SME resources on a real-time basis across all sectors and with all its partners via multiple communication channels. For more information about the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance, please visit www.ncfta.net .

