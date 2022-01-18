Vyve's 25-Market Fiber Expansion Delivers Essential, Business-Boosting Connectivity

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vyve Business Services, pioneers in bringing game-changing internet technology to traditionally underserved communities, announces the expansion of its Fiber Business Services to 25 new markets. The new markets were selected for their strong business communities, leadership and growth opportunities, and Vyve is committed to advancing commerce and providing seamless pathways to digital transformation for businesses in these communities.

Fast, reliable and secure business services are essential to sustainable, long-term, business growth," comments Ed Butler, Chief Commercial Officer, Vyve Broadband. "Since our founding, we have invested our own capital and championed the delivery of the best technologies to everyone, everywhere. Our fiber will serve as a gateway to a digital future - a gateway to endless growth for business and a technology partner that can scale easily as you grow. We're thrilled to be a part of these communities and among the best and most innovative business leaders around."

Vyve's fiber expansion includes the following markets:

Antler, OK

Atwood, KS

Bermuda Run

Brevard, NC

Central City, NE

Clemson - Applewood, SC

Clemson - Dogwood, SC

Clemson - Summit Communities, SC

Douglas, WY Durant, OK

Franklin, NC

Hendersonville, NC

Hugo, OK

Kingston, OK

Miner Wells, TX

Oakhurst, CA

Othello, CA

Paris, TX Ponderay, ID

Sandpoint, ID

Sapulpa, OK

Seminole, OK

Statesboro, GA

Wray, CO

Yreka, CA

These new markets will have access to Vyve's full suite of services including symmetrical fiber-based broadband with speeds up to 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) to businesses of all sizes. With a network spanning 16 states, built-in redundancy and reliability (99.99% uptime), and Tier 1 exchange points in some of America's largest cities, Vyve Business Services offer a quick to deploy, highly-scalable and affordable pathway to next-generation networking and storage solutions such as Cloud and SD-WAN with the ability to manage the proliferation of bandwidth-hungry IoT applications.

"Moving from a service that essentially was built for residential users to a true business-class managed service gives us the ability to exceed our customers' expectations and focus more on our business growth," said Austin Montecuollo at Gregory's Restaurant, Rutherfordton, NC.

"Before we implemented Vyve Fiber Services, our ability to provide the best possible customer experience was often crippled by unreliable and sometimes downright embarrassing technology and poor connections - not anymore," commented Dane at Clyde's Towing, Ponderay, ID.

About Vyve Broadband LLC

Vyve is access. Since inception, we have made it our mission to provide meaningful access and technology where it means the most - to those who have historically been underserved. Now, with over a decade of experience and trust, Vyve is much more than a broadband provider - we are your total technology solution partner. But our mission remains stronger than ever. Vyve serves largely non-urban communities in sixteen states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Vyve offers a comprehensive suite of access, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers, including support for next generation technologies such as AR/VR, IoT, SD-WAN and Cloud.

