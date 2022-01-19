Adhesives & Sealants Producers Increase Focus on Sustainability

CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the importance of sustainability continues to grow across industries, leading adhesives and sealants producers are increasing their focus on developing products that will reduce the carbon footprint of their own production activities as well as those of their end users. According to a new Freedonia Group analysis, this is having a growing impact on product mix in numerous segments of the global adhesives and sealants market, from packaging to footwear. Below, we highlight key areas of innovation in sustainable adhesives and sealants.

Recyclable & Recycled Adhesives

Because the adhesives used to make many packaging items are often unrecyclable, manufacturers have increasingly turned to recycling compatible adhesives (RCAs):

RCAs are hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives for paper-to-paper bonding that degrade into relatively large particles during the pulping process.

The particles can then be removed via slotted screens and flotation processes. RCAs can enable adhesive removal efficiencies as high as 99%.

Additionally, adhesives manufacturers are developing products that are amenable to plastic film recycling processes.

Biodegradable Adhesives

Biodegradable adhesives are another means to improve the sustainability of packaging and other products. Such adhesives, which are generally made from natural substances, are formulated to be broken down by bacteria and other organisms into carbon dioxide (CO2), water, and other natural gases. Biodegradable adhesives typically find use in packaging, hygiene products, envelopes, and medical devices.

Compostable Adhesives

Compostable adhesives are biodegradable adhesives that degrade in the controlled conditions of a compost pile (typically at an industrial composting facility). Once broken down, the remaining carbon dioxide and other natural substances enrich the compost soil. In order to be certified as compostable, at least 90% of the adhesive must decompose after 90 days into CO2 and water vapor. The remaining portion of the adhesive must not impair the quality of the compost soil since the soil must be able to support plant life. In the US, the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) is responsible for officially certifying a product as compostable.

Repulpable Adhesives

Repulpable adhesives dissolve completely in water during paper repulping operations, without leaving a contaminating residue on the paper fiber. These adhesives, which often incorporate acrylic acid, are typically used in corrugated boxes, envelopes, and other paper-based packaging.

Reenewable/Biobased Adhesives

Renewable/biobased adhesives are made from renewable materials (such as plants) and contain no petroleum products. Typical renewable/biobased adhesives are made from such substances as sugarcane, cellulose, proteins (e.g., casein), and starches. Adhesives made from renewable materials are often favored for single-use packaging, as they enable the packaging to be more easily recycled or decomposed.

