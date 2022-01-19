Kaleidescape Announces Craig Sholder as Chief Revenue Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, makers of the ultimate movie player, announced today that Craig Sholder has joined the company as chief revenue officer responsible for worldwide sales and customer support.

"Craig brings more than 25 years of experience scaling and transforming entertainment technology businesses globally," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "Craig arrives at a critical time for Kaleidescape as we look to strengthening long-term customer, dealer, and integrator relationships that will lead to increased customer and revenue growth."

Craig will bolster Kaleidescape's success by leveraging his experience as an ambitious sales and business development leader, preparing and executing strategic plans, and collaborating with cross-functional teams, partners, dealers and representative firms.

"I've always admired Kaleidescape's innovation and product offerings and its ability to deliver a state-of-the-art cinema experience to a private cinema environment," explained Craig. "As a home theater enthusiast with a passion for movies and creative digital content, I am excited to work with Kaleidescape's very talented team in helping others discover and enjoy these products."

Prior to Kaleidescape, Craig was CEO and strategic advisor at WiVu, where he helped increase revenue by partnering with hospitality venues and driving new customer engagement with the web-based software platform. As vice president of business development at Transformation Entertainment Group, he started a profitable media, entertainment and technology distribution business.

In addition, Craig served more than two decades at Christie Digital Systems U.S.A. on its executive leadership team. He was a driving force behind Christie's dramatic growth as a solutions provider of digital display technologies, with annual sales surging from several hundred million to nearly a billion dollars.

As executive vice president of business development and corporate strategy at Christie Digital Systems, he successfully identified market opportunities, managed and completed multiple acquisitions, mergers and divestitures, and led the incubation and launch of new business models and products. As vice president of the entertainment solutions business, he successfully managed a high-performance sales organization, created strategic partnerships with major Hollywood studios, movie theatres, and technology providers, and played a critical role in developing the business model and financial solution that drove the wide scale industry adoption of digital cinema projection.

Craig has served on several boards of directors and earned a BA in political science with a specialization in business administration from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape)

