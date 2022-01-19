NEW SOUTHERN RESTAURANT AND BAR HEADLINES ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S CULINARY LINEUP ON WONDER OF THE SEAS The Mason Jar Joins 20-plus Dining Experiences for the New Ship's Debut in March 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean International takes adventure tableside aboard the world's newest wonder, Wonder of the Seas, unveiling a lineup of more than 20 dining venues headlined by the debut of The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. On board the highly anticipated ship that sets sail in March 2022, families and travelers alike also have in store an unmatched variety of flavors that range from Italian classics at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar to American sports bar favorites at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, to New England-inspired dishes at Hooked Seafood.

The Mason Jar, Royal Caribbean’s new southern restaurant and bar, will debut on the highly anticipated Wonder of the Seas. Highlights include the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll and savory johnnycakes topped with barbeque pulled pork for brunch, and suppertime favorites like fried green tomatoes, southern fried chicken and crab beignets. The specialty restaurant joins a lineup of more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges on the new ship that sets sail in March 2022.

Where southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean's hospitality, The Mason Jar invites guests to share a meal, drinks and memories in a warm, casual setting. Every detail serves up southern charm in the new specialty restaurant, and setting the scene is farmhouse-style and rustic decor, live country music, even a cozy porch decked out with a swing for lounging and a great photo op, and a dedicated bar at the center of it all.

On the menu are southern staples and new twists on classics the whole family can enjoy for brunch, dinner and late-night bites, beginning with freshly baked buttermilk biscuits and jalapeno cornbread. Brunch favorites range from savory johnnycakes topped with barbeque pulled pork to the Sweet-Tooth Cinnamon Roll. At suppertime, highlights include fried green tomatoes, authentic southern fried chicken, crab beignets served with lump crab dip, and shrimp and grits. And for a sweet ending, there's everything from traditional pies to spiked floats and shakes. Plus, keeping the good times rolling is a robust collection of more than a dozen American whiskeys and a lineup of southern libations, such as the classic mint julep dusted tableside with powdered sugar and the Mississippi Moonlight – made with blackberry moonshine, blackberries and lemonade, and served in a chilled mason jar. Whether at a table for family dinner or at the bar for a bite, a nightcap and live music, The Mason Jar will be a hotspot day and night.

The Mason Jar is just the beginning, with Wonder serving up a variety of restaurants, bars and lounges to choose from across eight signature neighborhoods. From Central Park to the all-new Suite Neighborhood – an Oasis Class first – more dining highlights on the upcoming ship include:

The Vue – The happiest of happy hours can be found at this new cantilevered bar. The Vue offers panoramic ocean views by day, and after sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead.

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – It's a family-style affair every day at Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, the first on an Oasis Class ship. On the menu are freshly made, authentic staples, from hand-tossed pizzas to charcuterie boards and veal meatballs, to an extensive wine list, wine flights and cocktails, like an Aperol Spritz and Negroni.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – This popular venue brings guests of all ages together to catch the big game across dozens of big-screen TVs, battle it out in friendly competition at the arcade, and munch on bar fare and ice-cold draft beers.

El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca – The grab-and-go spot for Mexican delights, like made-to-order tacos, burritos and quesadillas, now debuts a dedicated bar called Cantina Fresca that serves a selection of "aguas frescas," margaritas and other Mexican staples.

The Lime & Coconut – This signature pool deck experience is at the center of the Caribbean vibes, with multiple poolside bars and live music.

Vacationers can also enjoy more options, such as Wonderland, Asian-inspired flavors at Izumi, American steakhouse Chops Grille, American seasonal dishes at 150 Central Park, Johnny Rockets, Starbucks, Sugar Beach, and more. Whatever the mood on any given day, Wonder introduces a culinary lineup that caters to guests and their varying palates. Throughout the ship, travelers can also complement their meal with a unique set of Caribbean-inspired drinks, bold and spirited classics, and even zero-proof cocktails as part of Royal Caribbean's reimagined beverage menus.

Setting sail for the first time in March 2022, Wonder will call three marquee destinations home during its inaugural year: Fort Lauderdale, Florida (March-April); Barcelona, Spain, and Rome (April-October); and Port Canaveral, Florida (year-round, starting November). The new ship's combination of firsts and favorites will bring to life adventures across thrills, dining, entertainment, technology and more as travelers sail to locales in the eastern and western Caribbean, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Cozumel, Mexico. In Europe, vacationers can head to the western Mediterranean and visit must-see places, such as Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France.

For more details about Wonder, including sailings now open for bookings, visit Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 19 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Wonder of the Seas will debut in the U.S. and Europe in 2022. The new cantilevered bar, The Vue, offers panoramic ocean views from high above on the pool deck. After sunset, it shines bright with a colorful mosaic canopy overhead.

Wonder of the Seas brings to life a pool deck experience with Caribbean vibes, live music and more. Signature bar The Lime & Coconut is on deck, alongside The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, casitas, in-pool loungers, and the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet.

